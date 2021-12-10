Verstappen Vs Hamilton: A Look At Scenario That Could Decide F1 Championship In Abu Dhabi

Formula One 2021 is on its final weekend of Grand Prix racing, as the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2021 at the Yas Marina Circuit is scheduled to take place this weekend. The F1 2021 Drivers Championship has seen an exciting rivalry between Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton, as Hamilton equaled his drivers championship points by finishing last week’s Saudi Arabia GP as the winner, ahead of second-placed Verstappen. This is the 30th time in the history of F1, that a world championship will be decided in the final race of the season.

Although both drivers currently sit on equal points, Verstappen still stands ahead of Hamilton as he has a total of nine victories in the season to his name, while Hamilton follows with eight wins. While fans are expecting another high-intensity season finale, both drivers would look to earn the maximum points in the race to clinch the 2021 world championship title. Here’s a look at all the scenarios that could decide the F1 championship at Abu Dhabi.

What do Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton need to do in order to win the 2021 F1 Drivers Championship?

Lewis Hamilton stands to pick his eighth world championship title during the Abu Dhabi GP if he simply finishes ahead of Verstappen in the race. However, if Verstappen finishes at P10 with the fast lap of the race, Hamilton will be denied the title. The fastest lap, in this case, would equalize Max’s points with Hamilton as the Dutchman has the more no. of race wins. At the same time, if both drivers finish outside the points, Verstappen will pick his maiden world title. Verstappen also simply needs to finish ahead of Hamilton to win the championship.

Former world champions speak about the title decider at Abu Dhabi-

Speaking during the press conference on Thursday, during the Abu Dhabi GP weekend, two-time former world champion Fernando Alonso backed Verstappen to pick his maiden world championship title. As per a report by ESPN, the Alpine driver said, “We saw the lap in Jeddah until he touched the wall in the last corner. That lap was coming from Max, not the Red Bull so I think in a way, but that's my opinion. Mercedes, they deserve the constructors' championship because I think the car is superior and Max maybe overall in the year was driving one step ahead of everyone”. At the same time, four-time former world champion Sebastian Vettel also expressed his views on Hamilton’s bid for his eighth world title by saying, even if Hamilton wins five more world titles, F1 legend Michael Schumacher will still remain the greatest ever driver.

(Image: AP)