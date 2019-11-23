Vijender Outpunches Charles To Win His 12th Pro Boxing Fight In-a-row

Launching a ruthless onslaught of heavy power punches, undefeated Vijender Singh decimated his opponent Charles Adamu to win his straight 12th Pro Boxing fight at Caesars Palace Bluewaters in Dubai on Friday night.

In fact, it was a matter of surprise that Charles survived all eight rounds despite looking like on the brink of a knock-out any moment in a highly one-sided contest as Vijender was declared a winner by decision at the Rotunda Rumble 2 arena.

READ | Vijender Singh vs Charles Adamu live streaming details, venue, time and updates

Vijender Singh records an unbeaten streak of 12-0

This was Vijender's second win in 2019 and 12th professional fight overall. Since turning professional in 2015, Vijender has now an unbeaten streak of 12-0 and the WBO Asia Pacific and Oriental Super middleweight titles.

Charles, who had won 33 of his 47 professional fights went professional in 2001 and had fought against the world’s top boxers in Ghana, UK, Canada, South Africa, Denmark, Latvia and more.

While he entered the ring with a lot more experience, the 42-year old looked a pale shadow of himself.

READ | Vijender Singh, Charles Adamu vie for bragging rights ahead of Nov 22 fight in Dubai