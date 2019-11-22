Manavaditya Wins His Maiden Junior Men’s Trap National Title

15 years back, his father started shooting revolution in India by winning the first-ever Olympic medal in the sport. Following his illustrious father Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore's footstep, Manavaditya has taken the first "baby-step" in that direction by winning his first junior national title on Friday.

READ: UFC: Khabib Nurmagomedov reveals Conor McGregor's words before winning UFC 229 fight

Manavjit Singh Sandhu wins 12th Men’s Trap national title

On a day when former world champion Manavjit Singh Sandhu of Punjab won his 12th Men’s Trap national title, Manavaditya won his first by clinching the Junior Men’s crown Delhi’s Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range. Needing a high final round to remain in contention for the title at the ongoing 63rd National Shooting Championship Competitions for Shotgun events, Manavjit missed one target for a round of 24, which put him in a shoot-off with seven other contenders for five final qualifying spots. Kynan Chenai of Telengana, who eventually won bronze, was the only one to qualify directly, topping the qualification field with a score of 121 out of 125. Manavjit then shot 42 out of 50 targets in the final, to outgun state-mate Vishavdev Singh Sidhu who ended with 41. Kynan was eliminated earlier in third place with 32 hits out of the first 40 targets. The junior final followed and after an intense battle between Manavaditya and Punjab’s Jungsher Singh Virk, who incidentally had also made it to the Men’s final, the lad from Rajasthan prevailed 45-44 to land his first national crown. His state-mate Vivaan Kapoor won bronze with a finals score of 35.

READ: Vijender takes on Charles in Pro Boxing "fight night"

Manavjit and Manavaditya bag double gold medals

Both Manavjit and Manavaditya also won the respective team titles in their categories to bag double gold medals on the day. Manavjit teamed up with Jungsher and Namanveer Singh Brar for a total of 358, which put them two ahead of Rajasthan, which also gave Manavaditya silver on the day.The combination of Manavaditya, Vivaan and Aman Ali Elahi clinched the junior men’s team title with a combined effort of 351, way ahead of team Haryana who managed 345 for silver.

READ: India clinch ISSF President’s Trophies to finish World Cup Final on a high

READ: UFC: Logan Paul is interested to fight in UFC; wants to face Conor McGregor