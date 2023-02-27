Vinesh Phogat Accuses Member Of Oversight Committee For Leaking 'Sensitive Information'

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat took to her official Twitter account on Sunday and made fresh revelations about the ongoing investigation of sexual harassment allegations against the Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. The wrestler called out a member of the oversight committee, which is investigating the matter for leaking the contents of the complaint. Phogat revealed the individual in question is a sportsperson and is a member of both the committees enquiring upon the allegations against the WFI officials.

The 28-year-old wrestler mentioned Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting and Youth Affairs & Sports, Government of India Anurag Thakur in her tweet and demanded action against the member for leaking sensitive information to the press. Phogat also claimed that she learned about leaked information after reading media reports. Multiple Indian female wrestlers accused the governing body’s chief of sexual harassment, earlier this year.

MC Mary Kom is leading the oversight committee appointed to probe the allegations against the WFI President. Babita Phogat has been added to the panel appointed by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. Here’s a look at the letter where Vinesh Phogat made the new allegations.

“It has come to my recent awareness that a sportsperson member of the Oversight Committee has been allegedly leaking contents of the complaint of sexual harassment while reading certain media reports since yesterday. Being a sportsperson it is extremely disheartening to see a fellow sports-person member of the Oversight Committee has behaved so recklessly. Their attitude towards women is evident from such behaviour,” Phogat wrote.

"This has placed great mistrust towards the committee proceedings"

She further explained how the leak has resulted in the athletes seeking justice and losing their trust in the committee. “It is even more appalling that this sportsperson is a member of both the committees enquiring upon the sexual harassment allegations of high-ranking office bearers of the WFI. All this has placed great mistrust towards the committee proceedings,” the 2022 CWG gold medal winner said.

Phogat further said that she is feeling let down by the management of information and added, “I am feeling let down at the not just weak but also strategic attempts of this committee member towards what should have been a fair and just investigation. I request that strict action be taken against the member for using his position in such a manner and that they should be immediately removed from the committee”.

“The concern is not limited to the proceedings of this investigation itself as I'm sure that the former President is finding support from this member. This member has been acting against the interest of women from day one. The lack of empathy and insensitivity displayed by this sportsperson was shocking during the proceedings of the committee. I request this matter to be investigated and all necessary actions to be taken immediately,” the letter further read.