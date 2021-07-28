Vinesh Phogat Misses Flight To Tokyo, Stopped At Frankfurt Airport For Overstaying EU Visa

Star wrestler Vinesh Phogat who is looking to redeem herself after her 2016 Rio Olympics forfeit missed her flight to Tokyo from Frankurt on Tuesday night. The 26-year-old Indian wrestler reportedly overstayed her European Union (EU) visa by a day as an 'oversight', the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) stated.

According to PTI, Vinesh Phogat was expected to leave for Tokyo Olympics 2020 on Tuesday however, she was stopped from boarding her connecting flight at the Frankfurt Airport after the authorities found out that she had stayed for 91 days in the EU instead of the 90 days that were approved in her Schengen visa.

"It was an oversight and something not done on purpose. Instead of 90 days as per her Schengen visa, it was calculated that she had been in the EU for 91 days after she landed in Frankfurt from Budapest,” PTI quoted an IOA official. “The matter was taken up by SAI swiftly and the Indian consulate in Frankfurt reached the airport to sort out the matter. Vinesh will be in Tokyo tomorrow," the official added.

The wrestler is currently staying in a Frankurt hotel on the airport premise and will leave for Tokyo in a day. She had been training in Hungary with coach Woller Akos ahead of the Tokyo games.

Vinesh Phogat seeks redemption in Tokyo

Vinesh Phogat had entered the Rio Olympics with high hopes for India however she was forced to forfeit her quarter-final bout following a knee injury. Seeking redemption in Tokyo 2020, Phogat will compete in the women's freestyle 53kg category at the summer games in August. Phogat will fight her opening match in the Tokyo Olympics on August 5. The Round of 16 and Quarter-Finals match for the event will be held from 8 AM. If she qualifies, she will compete in the Semi-Finals round later on in the day. The Repechages for the event has been scheduled for August 6 from 7:30 AM and if qualified, Phogat will contest the medal matches later on the same day.

Finally!!! The journey begins towards the unfinished dream.. 🇮🇳💪✌️ #Olympics pic.twitter.com/kWf0AFRb77 — Vinesh Phogat (@Phogat_Vinesh) July 26, 2021

Vinesh Phogat has represented India at several prestigious competitions. She has won the gold medal in the women's freestyle 48kg category at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. Phogat also won the gold medal at the 2018 Asian Games and is the first Indian woman wrestler to win the top prize at the Asian Games.

(With Agency Inputs)