Viral Video: Former Buffalo State Football Star Shot In The Chest Outside NYC Deli

Malachi Capers, a college student and former player on the SUNY Buffalo football, was shot in front of 136 Deli & Grill on Springfield Boulevard after being involved with a suspected thug - Jeffrey Thurston. The footage of the incident was shared on social media by NYPD Chief Rodney Harrison. In a tweet issued on Wednesday, Rodney Harrison noted Thurston was apprehended for the crime.

Malachi Capers shooting; Watch

Yesterday afternoon, police officers responded to 136 Deli & Grill on Springfield Blvd in Queens for a male shot.



As you can see in the video, the perpetrator, identified as Jeffrey Thurston, starts a verbal argument after the victim attempts to walk past him. pic.twitter.com/qNJ4nHy3aN — Chief Rodney Harrison (@NYPDDetectives) July 28, 2020

Great investigative work done by the 105 Precinct Detective Squad, Queens South Homicide, Sergeant Castle, Detective Covatti & the rest of Team Castle from Regional Fugitive Task Force for apprehending Jeffrey Thurston in less than 48 hours. pic.twitter.com/NUUYMxj3kJ — Chief Rodney Harrison (@NYPDDetectives) July 29, 2020

The incident occurred this past Monday after Malachi Capers, 20, bumped into Thurston inside a store in Queens, New York. A fight ensued between the duo as surveillance footage captured Thurston punching Capers in the face inside the store. The physical altercation soon spilled into the nearby sidewalk, where footage shows Thurston taking out a gun and shooting Capers in the chest. Thurston, who immediately fled the scene, was identified by the NYPD as having dreadlocks and wearing a white shirt. He has since been arrested.

As for Capers, the 20-year-old college student was rushed to a nearby hospital. He was initially in a critical condition, but reports indicate the former football player is expected to survive.

Capers played football at Flushing High School before starring at Division III Buffalo State. A former defensive end, Capers has not played football since 2018 as he was forced to take time off from the game due to recurring injury issues. He is pursuing a degree in Psychology at Buffalo State.

"Malachi was a well-liked member of our football family during his freshman year in 2018 and has remained a friend to many in our program as he has continued his education at Buffalo State after leaving the team due to ongoing injury issues," Buffalo State football team's head coach Christian Ozolins told WKBW Buffalo.

Ozolins recalled the struggle Capers went through in order to get noticed by the Bengals. The Queens native took a 14-hour round-trip from New York City to Buffalo with the hope of showcasing his potential to Bengals coaches. He did garner the attention of the coaches before a shoulder injury cut short his budding football career.

(Image Credits: NYPD Chief Rodney Harrison Twitter Handle)