Viswanathan Anand Stuck In Germany Courtesy Of India's April 15 Travel Ban: Report

India's chess maestro Viswanathan Anand is stuck in Germany after the Indian government's travel ban amidst the coronavirus pandemic. More than 500 people in India have already been tested for the virus and the Prime Minister on Tuesday announced an 'India Lockdown' to combat the spread of coronavirus. Aruna Anand, Viswanathan Anand's wife said that they are keeping close tabs on travel advisories from India and Germany to see when it will be safe for the five-time World Chess Champion to return home.

Viswanathan Anand wife: Keeping close tabs on travel advisories for a safe return

Five-time World Chess Champion Viswanathan Anand is currently stuck in Germany due to the travel restrictions placed by both India and Germany amidst the coronavirus pandemic. Anand had been to Germany to participate in the Bundesliga Chess Tournament and was slated to return on March 16. However, the former World Champion had extended his stay in Germany due to flying restrictions owing to the coronavirus crisis. Speaking to a leading news agency, Viswanathan Anand's wife Aruna Anand said that the duo is keeping tabs on the travel advisories issued by both the Indian and German governments to see when it is suitable to fly back.

Stuck in Germany due to coronavirus scare, Viswanathan Anand to make commentary debut https://t.co/B3q09FCWIU — Republic (@republic) March 16, 2020

Viswanathan Anand wife: Trying to keep a routine with whatever is possible

Viswanathan Anand's wife said that the travel restrictions are basically status quo and the five-time World Chess Champion is trying to keep a routine with whatever is possible. She added that with Germany only under partial lockdown, the chess maestro can go down the block and is doing some exercises at home. Viswanathan Anand's wife added that her husband is staying isolated in an apartment as a precaution against the coronavirus outbreak and will follow whatever will be posted on the official Twitter handles of both governments.

