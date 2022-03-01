The World Taekwondo on Tuesday withdrew the black belt which was conferred to Russian president Vladimir Putin in November 2013. The decision came following Russia Ukraine war which started last Thursday. The Russia-Ukraine war has lasted for 6 days now with Russian troops launching a vacuum bomb on Monday as it tried to move into Kyiv.

Russia Ukraine war: World Taekwondo takes away black belt from Vladimir Putin

The statement released by World Taekwondo says that it strongly condemns the brutal attacks on innocent lives in Ukraine. It said that attacks goes against the vision of World Taekwondo and it's values of respect and tolerance. The body in its statement said that it has decided to withdraw the honorary 9th dan black belt given to Vladmir Putin and thoughts are with the people of Ukraine and we hope for a peaceful and immediate end to this war.

World Taekwondo strongly condemns the brutal attacks on innocent lives in Ukraine, which go against the World Taekwondo vision of “Peace is More Precious than Triumph” and the World Taekwondo values of respect and tolerance.#PeaceIsMorePreciousThanTriumphhttps://t.co/nVTdxDdl2I — World Taekwondo (@worldtaekwondo) February 28, 2022

The statement further said, "In solidarity with the International Olympic Committee, no Russian or Belarusian national flags or anthems will be displayed or played at World Taekwondo events. World Taekwondo and the European Taekwondo Union will not organise or recognise Taekwondo events in Russia and Belarus".

Vladimir Putin Loses Honorary Status Of International Judo Federation

Before losing the Taekwondo black belt, Vladimir Putin status as 'Honorary President and Ambassador' was suspended by International Judo Federation (IJF). Putin, who is known for his incredible judo skills and has a black belt to his name, was awarded the honorary status by the IJF back in 2008.

The International Judo Federation in it's statement said, "In light of the ongoing war conflict in Ukraine, the International Judo Federation announces the suspension of Mr. Vladimir Putin’s status as Honorary President and Ambassador of the International Judo Federation,"