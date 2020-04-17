Von Miller Coronavirus Test 'positive', Broncos Star Remains In 'good Mood' In Isolation

Denver Broncos star Von Miller has confirmed on Thursday that he tested positive for coronavirus. Miller experienced flu-like symptoms which prompted the linebacker to undergo testing positive for the virus. The Von Miller coronavirus report comes just hours after LA Rams star Brian Allen was confirmed as the first player in the NFL to test positive for coronavirus. As it stands, Miller is the second player to confirm he has contracted the virus.

NFL star and Super Bowl 50 MVP Von Miller has a confirmed case of COVID-19, his agent @JobyBranion of @VanguardSG tells me. The #Broncos star is at home resting and in good spirits. He plans to speak publicly tomorrow. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 16, 2020

Broncos released a statement to confirm Von Miller tests positive for the virus, The statement read, 'After experiencing flu-like symptoms, Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller has tested positive for COVID-19. Von has elected to share his diagnosis publicly to emphasize that anyone can be afflicted with coronavirus. Von is doing well and recovering at home in self-isolation. He remains under the care of team doctors, who are following all coronavirus treatment procedures to ensure a safe environment for Von and our community.'

Broncos also confirmed Von Miller is the first member of the organisation to test positive for the virus. The entire roster is expected to undergo another testing in the coming week.

Von Miller confirmed the news himself when he spoke to KUSA via telephonic interview. As quoted by the publication, Miller said, "It's true. I've just been here in the crib, and I started to get a little cough. You know, I have asthma, and I started getting a little cough a couple of days ago."

Despite testing positive, Miller said he still remains in good mood and that there is no 'obvious' pain.

An outside linebacker, Von Miller has spent his entire career with the Denver Broncos, having been drafted in 2011. Widely regarded as one of the best defensive players in the NFL, Miller led the Broncos to a Super Bowl win in 2016. Von Miller also scooped the Super Bowl MVP in the 24-10 win over Carolina Panthers. Miller was recently selected to the 2010s NFL All-Decade Team as a unanimous selection.

NFL players with coronavirus: Von Miller coronavirus, Brian Allen and Payton

As mentioned above, Rams' Brian Allen was confirmed to be the first active player in the NFL to test positive. New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton also contracted the virus last month but has since reportedly fully recovered. Multiple reports suggest one unspecified member of LA Chargers has tested positive for coronavirus.

