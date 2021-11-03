'Want To Achieve More Success For India': Neeraj Chopra Grateful On Khel Ratna Nomination

Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra has expressed gratitude for being one of the chosen sportspersons for this year's Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award. Neeraj Chopra ended India's 100-year run for an elusive Olympic gold medal in athletics. At the same time, he also became the second Indian after shooter Abhinav Bindra to win an individual Olympic gold medal.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Neeraj Chopra wrote that he is 'very honored' to be awarded the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna alongside some outstanding sportspersons after which he whole-heartedly thanked all the people for their support & co-operation.

The champion javelin thrower concluded by saying that he would try his level best to achieve more success for India through remarkable performances.

Very honoured to be awarded the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna alongside some outstanding sportspersons. Aap sabhi ke sahyog aur support ke liye tahe dil se dhanyavad.🙏🏼



Koshish ye hi rahegi ki aise hi apne performances se desh ke liya aur success haasil kar paun! Jai Hind.🇮🇳

Khel Ratna awardees

Apart from Neeraj Chopra, other sportspersons to be nominated for the prestigious Khel Ratna Awards include the likes of Olympic silver medal-winning wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya, bronze medal-winning boxer Lovlina Borgohain, veteran men's hockey team goalie PR Sreejesh, etc.

Here are the 11 athletes nominated for the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna

Neeraj Chopra (Javelin)

Ravi Dahiya (Wrestling)

Sunil Chhetri (Football)

Mithali Raj (Cricket)

P Sreejesh (Hockey)

Lovlina Borgohain (Boxing)

Pramod Bhagat (Para-badminton player)

Avani Lekhara (Para rifle shooter)

Sumit Antil (Para javelin thrower)

Krishna Nagar (Para-badminton)

Manish Narwal (Para pistol shooter)

How did Neeraj Chopra bag the elusive gold medal at Tokyo Olympics?

India has previously won only two silver medals in the Olympic track and field by Norman Pritchard in the 200m and the 200m hurdles at the 1900 Paris Games. History was made by 23-old-athlete Neeraj Chopra who brought glory to the nation with his mammoth throw of 87.58 m. In the first round, Neeraj Chopra broke his qualification record with his throw reaching 87.03m high. His second throw was at 87.58m, and his third throw touched 76.79m. Chopra’s throw of 87.58 meters in his second attempt was enough for him to win the javelin title at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.