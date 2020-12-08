Washington Football Team Use Scene From The Office To Troll Steelers After Shock Win

The Washington Football Team pulled off a huge upset by beating the Pittsburgh Steelers in their Week 13 clash. Washington Football Team beat Pittsburgh Steelers 17-23 at Heinz Field, thus ending their 11-game unbeaten run. After the shock victory, fans took to social media to react to the Washington vs Steelers game, with the team itself using a scene from the popular sitcom The Office to troll their opponents.

NFL live scores: Washington vs Steelers game recap

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost their unbeaten status as the Washington Football Team pulled off a stunning 23-17 win. The majority of the action took place in the second half of the Washington vs Steelers game, with the Washington Football Team turning around an 11-point deficit at the break. It was only in the ending stages of the Washington vs Steelers clash that the visitors managed to take their first lead of the game, with Dustin Hopkins kicking a 45-yard-field goal with just two minutes remaining in the contest.

The win means that the Washington Football Team improves its record to 5-7 for the year, with the team remaining tied with the New York Giants in the NFC East standings. Alex Smith had a solid outing, finishing with 296 passing yards and one touchdown in the Washington vs Steelers NFL live game. J.D. McKissic gave a good account of himself as well, performing admirably after rookie Antonio Gibson picked up a toe injury. For the home side, it was Ben Roethlisberger who was the pick of the players once again, albeit in a losing cause. The 38-year-old ended the game with two touchdowns and 305 yards thrown.

Washington Football team troll Steelers with hilarious The Office reference

While fans reacted to the stunning win, the Washington Football Team seemed to enjoy the victory as well as they trolled the Steelers with a hilarious tweet. The team shared a funny clip from the popular American show The Office to troll their opponents. In the video, The Office character Dwight Schrute is seen sitting on an exercise ball, which is later burst with a pin by Jim. Sharing the video from The Office, the Washington Football Team suggested that they have destroyed the Steelers’ unbeaten run in a similar manner.

Man... they thought it was gonna be easy!!

Great comeback win! Love seeing the Football Team play like that and gain confidence. Super Bowl next! #WashingtonFootball pic.twitter.com/WabQTdlL7m — C. (@CtotheJ_2) December 8, 2020

Idk why i laughed so hard at this 😂 — Aiga Folau🤙 (@folaus) December 8, 2020

The video seemed to be a great hit with the fans, with the clip having more than 1 million views in a matter of hours. Several fans shared other hilarious memes in response, as they celebrated the memorable victory. Other fans also took to social media to discuss the result, with many lauding the Washington Football Team for managing to turn around the 11-point deficit against the Steelers.

Image Credits: Washington Football Team Instagram