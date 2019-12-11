Washington Nationals Net Worth, Team Value, Owner Details And MLB Records

The Washington Nationals are an American professional baseball team and are based in Washington, DC. They are part of the MLB (Major League Baseball) and a member club of the National League East division. The Nationals won their first World Series title in 2019 after defeating the Houston Astros in Game 7 last October, completing a series in which every game was won by the road team. This was the first World Series Championship for a team from Washington, DC, with the Senators being the last to have won the World Series in 1924. Pitcher Stephen Strasburg was named MVP of the series.

31 Spring Training games

162 regular season games

17 #Postseason games

5 champagne celebrations

1 #WorldSeries parade

And a lifetime of memories packed into 254 days.



It's been an unforgettable season. Can't thank you all enough.#CHAMPS // #FIGHTFINISHED pic.twitter.com/S2pcLMp3uS — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) November 4, 2019

Also Read | Donald Trump Welcomes Washington Nationals To The White House

MLB: Washington Nationals net worth and value 2019

The Washington Nationals currently stand at number 11 in the MLB rankings. As reported by Forbes, the team is valued at $1.8 billion, as of April 2019.

Also Read | MLB Trade Rumours: Washington Nationals Likely To Lose Stephen Strasburg & Anthony Rendon



MLB: Franchise owner and the face of the Washington Nationals

The Washington Nationals is owned by Mark Lerner. The Lerner Family is the majority owner of the franchise, controlling over 90% of the shares. Ted Lerner had been the principal owner of the franchise until 2018 before eventually ceding the role to his son, Mark Lerner after his retirement last year. As confirmed by Forbes, the team was purchased in 2006 for $450 million.

Bryce Harper had been known as a face of Washington Nationals through 2018 before signing a 13-year deal valued at $330 million with their NL East rival Philadelphia Phillies. It is believed that the new face of the franchise may soon be Juan Soto, who made his MLB debut in 2018.

Also Read | MLB Trade Rumours: Stephen Strasburg Re-signs With Washington Nationals In Record Deal

MLB: Washington Nationals latest rumours

Washington Nationals starter Stephen Strasburg, who has recently signed a 7-year year contract worth $245 million with the team, is lobbying for Anthony Rendon to make a come back to the team as well. Anthony is a free agent at the moment and arguably the best position player on the market. The Nationals have also recently welcomed Brazilian-American player Yan Gomes to the team.

Washington Nationals MLB record 2019

The Nationals had a record of 19-31 when they kicked off their 2019 season. Experts believed that their chances of winning the World Series at the point were only 1 per cent, however, they only improved from there, finishing the regular season with a record of 93-69. This had earned the Nationals a spot in the wildcard game, which they won over the Milwaukee Brewers.

Also Read | Hal Steinbrenner's Net Worth, Earnings, And New York Yankees Brand Value In 2019