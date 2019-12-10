Hal Steinbrenner's Net Worth, Earnings, And New York Yankees Brand Value In 2019

Hal Steinbrenner is an American businessman. He is the co-owner and co-chairman of the New York Yankees as well. Unlike many of the other MLB team owners, Hal Steinbrenner, along with his brother Hank, inherited the team from his father, rather than purchasing it. The duo inherited the New York Yankees when their father passed away in 2010.

Hal Steinbrenner's net worth

Hal Steinbrenner currently has a net worth that stands at an estimated $3.8 billion, according to Forbes. This is a tentative amount and keeps on fluctuating. This could be mainly attributed to his income and investment portfolio. Also, the value of a baseball franchise is bound to change depending on the popularity and performance of the team. The Steinbrenners have reportedly made far more money from sports than any other family in the world, and have continued the climb with every passing year.

Hal Steinbrenner is keen on re-signing Brett Gardner?

The New York Yankees have been very keen to cash in on the free-agent market in the MLB off-season. The team have been heavily linked with moves for top free-agents in the game - Gerrit Cole and Stephen Strasburg. The New York Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner has also spoken very highly of the outfielder, Brett Gardner.

"He checks all the boxes."



- Hal Steinbrenner on Brett Gardner.



Check out the full interview Monday. pic.twitter.com/uzyfi1pXoP — YES Network (@YESNetwork) November 29, 2019

New York Yankees valuation in 2019

The New York Yankees have been topping the list of the most valuable team in baseball for many years. The Yankees are the most valuable team right now and are currently valued at $4.6 billion. The Yankees have reportedly had a local revenue of around $712 million last year, as per Forbes, which is the most in MLB and more than the bottom six teams combined.

