Former F1 driver and father of the reigning Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen, Jos Verstappen has become one of the talking points for the motor racing world. Red Bull superstar Verstappen earned the Driver of the Day title during the Saudi Arabian GP 2023 on Sunday. The 25-year-old started the race down at P15 after suffering a driveshaft issue during Saturday’s qualifying session. However, he made the most of Red Bull’s sheer pace and his undeniable talent to finish P2.

On the other hand, Sergio Perez clinched his maiden win of the 2023 season by finishing 5.355 seconds ahead of Verstappen. It is worth noting that Verstappen’s charge through the field on Sunday made fans wonder if he will challenge Perez for the win. However, Perez held off the lead and went on to display yet another street circuit masterclass. It is worth noting that Verstappen clinched the fastest lap of the race in the last lap and now leads the F1 Drivers Championship standings by just one point.

Meanwhile, a video currently going viral on social media shows Jos Verstappen's reaction after Perez picked up the win at Jeddah. As he celebrated the victory at Parc Ferme, Verstappen was seen standing emotionless beside the Red Bull team members. F1 fans had a blast on Twitter while reacting to the video, as they pointed out the former F1 driver for being too cold to the teammate of his son.

Check out Jos Verstappen’s reaction after Sergio Perez’s win at Jeddah

Jos Verstappen celebrando a lo grande la victoria de Checopic.twitter.com/L6SyANshYt — Hèctor Gómez (@Hectorg_F1) March 19, 2023

“Sometimes it’s better to just tell yourself"

As reported by F1 on their official website, the 25-year-old revealed his thoughts on Perez’s win after the race and said it wasn’t possible to reduce the gap between them. “I was catching Checo towards the end of the race but we calculated it wouldn’t be enough to make up the gap to him by the end of the race. I started to feel a vibration in the laps where I was catching and trying to push, I started to feel some instability in the car,” Verstappen said.

“Sometimes it’s better to just tell yourself it’s better to bring that P2 home. As a Team we have to work on making sure both cars are reliable because we have a very fast car but I still think we can do a better job. I would like a clean weekend in Melbourne to maximise everything we can. I am happy with the way it is turning it out at the moment but it is still a long season,” he added.