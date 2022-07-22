It was a day of triple delight for the Indian contingent at the World Athletics Championship. While Eldhose Paul became the first triple jump athlete to qualify for the World Athletics Championships final, Neeraj Chopra and Rohit Yadav made it to the final round of the Men's Javelin throw event. Let's take a look at the effort from both Javelin throwers from India

World Athletics Championships: Neeraj Chopra clears qualification in the first attempt

Neeraj Chopra is the clear favourite to win a medal at World Athletics Championships which will make him only the second athlete to achieve the feat. The Indian star will also be making his maiden appearance in the World Championships final having previously failed to do so back in 2017 and 2019. Coming to his effort at the ongoing World Championships, Neeraj Chopra gained automatic qualification for the final of the Men's Javelin event with his very first throw which ended up being 88.39 m. Here's the video of his throw.

Straight onto the final 💪



Olympic javelin champion @Neeraj_chopra1 🇮🇳 throws an automatic qualifier of 88.39m on his first attempt!#WorldAthleticsChamps pic.twitter.com/tOzsEwkxLS — World Athletics (@WorldAthletics) July 22, 2022

World Athletics Championships: Rohit Yadav qualification to the final

Rohit Yadav started the event with the best throw of 80.42m, however, he fouled his second attempt. In the third and final attempt, Yadav's threw a distance of 77.32m however his first throw was enough to land him 11th spot. Despite the effort, Yadav failed to clear his PB, but got close enough to the qualification mark which sealed his place in the top 12. Here's the video of Rohit Yadav's attempt

Rohit Yadav's 80.42m making Indian Javelin 3/3 in final.

First time two Indians in a world championship final

Well done @RohitJavelin pic.twitter.com/GHImlIVS7C — Indian Javelin (@IndianJavelin) July 22, 2022

World Athletics Championships: Men's Javelin Throw final

The final of the Men's Javelin throw will be held on Sunday (7:05am IST) with Neeraj fighting it out with Anderson Peters for the gold medal.