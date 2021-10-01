WATCH: Neeraj Chopra 'throws A Javelin' Underwater; Celebrates Like At Tokyo

Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra made the country proud after he won India's first gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics. India's 'Golden Boy' Neeraj Chopra, currently in the Maldives enjoying holidays, shared his mind-boggling video on his Twitter handle in which was seen practising his iconic Javelin throw. Chopra shared the video on his Twitter handle with the caption saying that be it sky, land or underwater he is always thinking of the Javelin.

Aasman par, zameen pe, ya underwater, I'm always thinking of the javelin!



PS: Training shuru ho gayi hai 💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/q9aollKaJx — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) October 1, 2021

Neeraj Chopra updated his fans on Wednesday about his plans for the coming days. Chopra had shared a picturesque shot of an island in the Maldives with the caption: "Alarms off, vacation mode on."

Neeraj Chopra at Tokyo Olympics

A pre-tournament medal contender, the 23-year-old, Neeraj Chopra fuelled the country's expectations by topping the qualification round with a stunning first-round throw of 86.59m. By winning the gold at Tokyo Olympics, Neeraj Chopra delivered India's elusive Olympic medal in athletics and ended a wait of 100 years. Not only this, but Chopra also became the only second individual athlete to win gold for India, with Abhinav Bindra having won the first gold medal in the 2008 Beijing edition.

Three track and field athletes were part of the five-member Indian team at the 1920 Olympics in Antwerp, Belgium -- the other two being wrestlers. Since then, no Indian had won a medal in athletics.

A farmer's son from Khandra village near Panipat in Haryana who took up athletics to shed flab, therefore, Neeraj Chopra scripted history by winning the elusive medal, which the likes of late Milkha Singh and P T Usha let it slip from their grasp in 1964 and 1984 editions.

(Image: AP)