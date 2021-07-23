WATCH: Team India Enters Tokyo Olympics 2020 Opening Ceremony; Wave Tricolour For 1.3 Bn

With the Tokyo Olympics 2020 opening ceremony underway, in a proud moment, the Indian contingent walked out during the Parade of Nations while being led by boxer Mary Kom and men's hockey captain Manpreet Singh bearing the nation's flag on Friday.

The stadium was also lit up with fireworks in the Tricolour as a testimony to the nation.

There were also some glimpses as the Indian contingent prepared to walk out for their 'roll call' at the Parade of Nations for the opening ceremony at the Tokyo Games.

The Indian athletes walked out proudly waving the Tricolours during the Parade of Nations as they represented the hopes and dreams of a billion people.

Some candid moments of the Indian athletes from before the opening ceremony began:

The Argentine contingent walked out creating a 'party atmosphere as they jumped and sang while moving along.

The Irish contingent very courteously stopped to bow as they entered the stadium.

The Italian athletes walked out dressed in some very trendy outfits

It is interesting to note that all the nations walked out to a medley of songs from iconic Japanese video games that have otherwise served as soundtracks for the games.

Action has already begun at the Games

While the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony was underway, many events had already begun with our very own Deepika Kumari in the fray for women's qualification round in archery. She finished in the 9th position overall in the qualification round.

The current world number 1 managed a total score of 663 out of 720 and will now be facing Bhutan's Karma in the Round of 32 in four days time on July 27.

Elsewhere, in the men's archery qualification round three Indians participated in the form of Atanu Das, Tarundeep Rai, and, Pravin Jadhav. Jadhav finished at 31st position with 656 points while his compatriots Atanu Das with 653 points finished at 31st and Tarundeep Rai finished at 37th place with 652 points respectively.

Meanwhile, India's Mixed Team in Archery Deepika Kumari (663) and Pravin Jadhav (656) finished with a total score of 1319 to occupy the ninth position.

A total of 127 athletes across 18 sports disciplines from India are participating in Olympics. This is the biggest-ever contingent India is sending to any Olympics. The 69 cumulative events across the 18 sport disciplines that India will participate in is also the highest ever for the country.

