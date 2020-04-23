What Channel Is NFL Draft On? How To Watch NFL Draft Live And What Is Its Start Time?

The NFL Draft 2020 is one of the rare sporting events happening amid the coronavirus pandemic. The NFL draft was originally set to take place in Las Vegas but with the lockdown situation, the draft was changed into a completely virtual event. The Cincinnati Bengals have the first overall pick in the NFL Draft 2020 which kicks off on Thursday. Here's a look at what Channel is the NFL draft on, how to watch the NFL draft, how to watch NFL draft live stream and the NFL draft start time.

What channel is the NFL draft on? How to watch the NFL draft?

What channel is the NFL draft on? Fans can watch NFL draft live on ABC, ESPN, and NFL Network. NFL Network and ESPN have joined forces to help fans watch NFL draft live and both channels will offer the same coverage. ABC will offer its own individual broadcast for the first three rounds of the NFL draft. The first round of the NFL draft will take place on Thursday with the next two rounds airing on Friday. The last four rounds will follow on Saturday. Viewers can watch NFL draft live on the following channels:

Thursday: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes, ESPN Radio

ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes, ESPN Radio Friday: ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes, ESPN Radio

ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes, ESPN Radio Saturday: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes, ESPN Radio

What channel is the NFL draft on? NFL draft start time

The 2020 NFL Draft will begin on Thursday with the Cincinnati Bengals making the first overall pick. The NFL draft is scheduled to begin on Thursday, April 23, and will end on Saturday, April 25. The NFL Draft start time on Thursday will be 8:00 pm ET (5:30 am IST). Fans can watch NFL draft live coverage at 7:00 pm ET (4:30 am IST) on Friday while on Saturday the NFL draft start time is at 12:00 pm ET (9:30 am IST).

What channel is the NFL draft on? How to watch NFL draft live stream

Apart from watching the NFL draft on TV, fans can also watch NFL draft live by streaming the event. Fans can watch the NFL draft live stream on the WatchESPN app or the NFL Mobile app. Fans can also use streaming services such as SlingTv and YouTube TV.

