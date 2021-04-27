It's finally NFL Draft week, and the 2021 class is exciting. The Jacksonville Jaguars are set to make the first overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 29. This season's NFL Draft, taking place in Cleveland, will continue with Rounds 2-3 on Friday, April 30, and end with Rounds 4-7 on Saturday, May 1. Here's a look at details such as what channel is NFL draft on as well as the live stream details for the NFL Draft.

NFL Draft order: What to expect in 2021 NFL Draft?

Unlike last year, when the COVID-19 pandemic forced the NFL to host the draft virtually, this year's event will be held in downtown Cleveland, Ohio. Several iconic locations, including the Browns' First Energy Stadium, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the Great Lakes Science Center, are set to be featured as part of the draft presentation. The 2021 NFL Draft will be the 86th annual meeting of National Football League (NFL) franchises to select newly eligible players for the 2021 NFL season. The Jacksonville Jaguars, who finished with the worst record in 2020, hold the draft's first overall selection.

Which team should pull off a draft day trade to move up in Round 1 on Thursday night? And for which prospect?



What channel is NFL Draft on? 2021 NFL Draft live telecast for USA and Canada

When it comes to the 2021 NFL draft live telecast for USA Canada information, in the USA, ESPN and ABC will be the main hub for live coverage and will cover the three-day event with 50 cameras and mics reporting live from Cleveland. The networks will have more than 40 additional cameras at the homes of Draft prospects, and another 32 cameras offering looks into each NFL Draft room. The 2021 NFL Draft will also be televised on NFL Network and the NFL draft live stream USA can be watched through NFL digital properties.

The NFL Draft live stream USA will also be available on fuboTV, the NFL app and the ESPN app. In Canada, the NFL Draft live stream will be available on TSN. Live updates from the NFL Draft can be accessed on the NFL Draft Twitter account. Given below is the NFL draft time -

NFL Draft time and schedule

First round: Thursday, April 29 at 8:00 PM ET

Rounds 2-3: Friday, April 30 at 7:00 PM ET

Rounds 4-7: Saturday, May 1 at 12:00 PM ET

NFL draft order first round

Jacksonville Jaguars New York Jets San Francisco 49ers (from HOU through MIA) Atlanta Falcons Cincinnati Bengals Miami Dolphins (from PHI) Detroit Lions Carolina Panthers Denver Broncos Dallas Cowboys New York Giants Philadelphia Eagles (from SF through MIA) Los Angeles Chargers Minnesota Vikings New England Patriots Arizona Cardinals Las Vegas Raiders Miami Dolphins Washington Football Team Chicago Bears Indianapolis Colts Tennessee Titans New York Jets (from SEA) Pittsburgh Steelers Jacksonville Jaguars (from LAR) Cleveland Browns Baltimore Ravens New Orleans Saints Green Bay Packers Buffalo Bills Kansas City Chiefs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

