What Channel Is NFL Draft On? 2021 NFL Draft Live Telecast For USA And Canada

What channel is NFL Draft on? Here's a look at the 2021 NFL Draft live stream details and what to expect from the three-day event which kicks off on Thursday.

It's finally NFL Draft week, and the 2021 class is exciting. The Jacksonville Jaguars are set to make the first overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 29. This season's NFL Draft, taking place in Cleveland, will continue with Rounds 2-3 on Friday, April 30, and end with Rounds 4-7 on Saturday, May 1. Here's a look at details such as what channel is NFL draft on as well as the live stream details for the NFL Draft. 

NFL Draft order: What to expect in 2021 NFL Draft? 

Unlike last year, when the COVID-19 pandemic forced the NFL to host the draft virtually, this year's event will be held in downtown Cleveland, Ohio. Several iconic locations, including the Browns' First Energy Stadium, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the Great Lakes Science Center, are set to be featured as part of the draft presentation. The 2021 NFL Draft will be the 86th annual meeting of National Football League (NFL) franchises to select newly eligible players for the 2021 NFL season. The Jacksonville Jaguars, who finished with the worst record in 2020, hold the draft's first overall selection.

What channel is NFL Draft on? 2021 NFL Draft live telecast for USA and Canada

When it comes to the 2021 NFL draft live telecast for USA Canada information, in the USA, ESPN and ABC will be the main hub for live coverage and will cover the three-day event with 50 cameras and mics reporting live from Cleveland. The networks will have more than 40 additional cameras at the homes of Draft prospects, and another 32 cameras offering looks into each NFL Draft room. The 2021 NFL Draft will also be televised on NFL Network and the NFL draft live stream USA can be watched through NFL digital properties. 

The NFL Draft live stream USA will also be available on fuboTV, the NFL app and the ESPN app. In Canada, the NFL Draft live stream will be available on TSN. Live updates from the NFL Draft can be accessed on the NFL Draft Twitter account. Given below is the NFL draft time -

NFL Draft time and schedule

  • First round: Thursday, April 29 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Rounds 2-3: Friday, April 30 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Rounds 4-7: Saturday, May 1 at 12:00 PM ET

NFL draft order first round

  1.  Jacksonville Jaguars
  2.  New York Jets
  3.  San Francisco 49ers (from HOU through MIA)
  4.  Atlanta Falcons
  5.  Cincinnati Bengals
  6.  Miami Dolphins (from PHI)
  7.  Detroit Lions
  8.  Carolina Panthers
  9.  Denver Broncos
  10.  Dallas Cowboys
  11.  New York Giants
  12.  Philadelphia Eagles (from SF through MIA)
  13.  Los Angeles Chargers
  14.  Minnesota Vikings
  15.  New England Patriots
  16.  Arizona Cardinals
  17.  Las Vegas Raiders
  18.  Miami Dolphins
  19.  Washington Football Team
  20.  Chicago Bears
  21.  Indianapolis Colts
  22.  Tennessee Titans
  23.  New York Jets (from SEA)
  24.  Pittsburgh Steelers
  25.  Jacksonville Jaguars (from LAR)
  26.  Cleveland Browns
  27.  Baltimore Ravens
  28.  New Orleans Saints
  29. Green Bay Packers
  30.  Buffalo Bills
  31.  Kansas City Chiefs
  32.  Tampa Bay Buccaneers

