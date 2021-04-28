What Did Jake Paul Say To Kamaru Usman? Fans Concerned For YouTuber

Jake Paul has added yet another name to his long UFC nemesis list by accepting the callout from reigning welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. The YouTuber has been relentless on social media, calling out every big name in the MMA community as he continues to take boxing by storm. The Problem Child became a hot property in combat sports by defeating Bellator MMA and One champion Ben Askren earlier this month. He then grabbed headlines by having a confrontation with UFC legend Daniel Cormier at UFC 261, with the pair exchanging harsh words in front of the packed crowd before security intervened.

Usman calls out Jake Paul

Now, it looks like the MMA community have had enough of Paul, including The Nigerian Nightmare, who recently knocked out Jorge Masvidal to retains his title on Saturday night. A few days after the bout, Kamaru Usman sat down with TMZ where he revealed that he’s more interested in “beating the s***” out of Jake Paul than fighting Conor McGregor in a mammoth bout. Usman added that he’s just looking for a reason to punish the Problem Child and other ‘internet guys,’ that includes Jake’s brother Logan Paul.

Jake Paul next fight: What did Jake Paul say to Kamaru Usman?

To no surprise, shortly after the interview with Usman went public, Jake Paul took to social media to accept the welterweight champ's challenge in a bid to set up his next fight. Paul claimed that he’s ready to fight Usman, but he’s critical whether UFC president Dana White will allow The Nigerian Nightmare to get out of his contract to perform in a boxing match. Despite that, many fans called out Paul for his decision, with some claiming that Usman would "kill" the YouTuber in a bout.

Challenge accepted.@USMAN84kg if your boss Dana gives you permission to box me and make more money than you ever have, let me know and we can lace them up. I promise it will be your biggest pay day. — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) April 27, 2021

Paul slams Dana White

Earlier, Paul criticised White for not paying his fighters the deserved paycheck. Paul claimed that if White was indeed a real fight fan, he would book the UFC heavyweight title fight between champion Francis Ngannou and Jon Jones, which is currently halted after JBJ demanded a hefty paycheck. “In my 3rd fight, I made more money in total pay than any fighter in UFC history. Maybe it’s time to pay your fighters their fair share? No wonder they all want to get into boxing,” Paul wrote on Twitter.

Kamaru Usman record: Kamaru Usman next fight

After UFC 261, Dana White confirmed that Usman will defend his title one more time against arch-rival and no. 1 ranked welterweight Colby Covington. The pair first collided in 2019 at UFC 245, with Usman coming out on top via a fifth-round KO.

Jake Paul Kamaru Usman net worth

Celebrity Net Worth claims that in 2020, Usman’s net worth was around $3 million. However, according to reports, the Nigerian Nightmare has earned the same amount ($3 million) by May 2021. Usman received $1.5 million each for his bout with Jorge Masvidal and Gilbert Burns. Meanwhile, the Jake Paul net worth is estimated to be $17 million, as per Wealthy Gorilla.

Disclaimer: The aforementioned net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee 100% accuracy.

Image Source: Jake Paul, Kamaru Usman/ Instagram