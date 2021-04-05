What Happened To Alberto Wey Zapata? Motocross Rider Dies After Being Run Over During Race

Earlier on Sunday, one-armed Motocross rider, Alberto “Wey” Zapata, tragically passed away in a horror crash during the second date of the Motocross championship in the town of San Agustin, Cordoba in Argentina. The 23-year-old racer from San Juan suffered a terrible fall off his motorcycle and was then run over by two competitors. Zapata was immediately attended to by a doctor at the event and then taken to a local hospital, but the rider's injuries led to his tragic death.

On Sunday, a Motocross competition that was held in the Cordovan town of San Agustin ended in horror after one-armed rider, Alberto Zapata, was tragically killed following a freak accident during a race. Following the Alberto Wey Zapata crash, Sergio Unac, governor of the province of San Juan, home of the brave motocross racer, said: “I am totally heartbroken by the sad news of the death of Wey Zapata. My condolences to his family and friends at this sad moment in time. Rest in peace warrior. In San Juan, we will remember you as a great sportsman and an enormous fighter.”

During the race on Sunday, a jump caused Zapata to fall off his motorcycle as he lost control of the two-wheeler. Two of the pilots that were behind Zapata were unable to stop themselves from running over the young Argentine. When the two riders ran over Zapata, the injuries eventually caused his death. According to sources, Zapata did not resist medical assistance, despite resuscitation attempts.

Zapata was regarded as an icon in the Motocross community. He was involved in a car accident in November 2020, for which his left arm had to be amputated, but he still managed to recover and return to what he loved — getting on a motorcycle and competing, beyond the physical limitation. Zapata celebrated his first podium finish after his return in the southern Argentinian city of Chubut on March 4, taking to Instagram to write: “First podium finish after my amputation. The results of hard work, desire, dreams and a truly unforgettable moment.”

At the time, Zapata also recalled recently how his mum had told him the news of his amputation, revealing: “The medics didn’t tell me but they hinted at it. When I was in the hospital I couldn’t feel my arm and wondered if I had still had it until my mum told me, ‘No, you haven’t got your arm, they amputated it straight after the accident.’”

Image Credits - Alberto Zapata Bacur Instagram