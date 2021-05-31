What Happened To Jason Dupasquier? 19-year-old Rider Dies After Horrific Italian GP Crash

Swiss motorcycle rider Jason Dupasquier tragically passed away on Sunday, May 30, following a crash during Moto3 qualifying race for the Italian Grand Prix, the Careggi Hospital in Florence announced on Sunday. Dupasquier was involved in an accident with Ayumu Sasaki and Jeremy Alcoba toward the end of Saturday’s session, which was immediately red-flagged. Dupasquier was only 19 years old at the time of his passing. Here is more on what happened to Jason Dupasquier and the Jason Dupasquier crash video -

What happened to Jason Dupasquier? Jason Dupasquier accident at Italian GP

Earlier on Sunday, it was confirmed that teenage motorcycle rider Jason Dupasquier died following an accident during Moto3 qualifying for the Italian GP. The Jason Dupasquier accident occurred when he fell off his bike and was struck by at least one bike, before sliding along the track, during qualifying, at turn nine, on Saturday. “Following a serious incident in the Moto3 qualifying session two at the Gran Premio d’Italia, it is with great sadness that we report the passing of Moto3 rider Jason Dupasquier,” MotoGP said on its official website.

We’re deeply saddened to report the loss of Jason Dupasquier



On behalf of the entire MotoGP family, we send our love to his team, his family and loved ones



You will be sorely missed, Jason. Ride in peace pic.twitter.com/nZCzlmJsVi — MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) May 30, 2021

Jason Dupasquier crash video

Dupasquier appeared to fall and was then hit by his own motorbike and that of Sasaki, while a visibly shocked Alcoba later said on television that he thought he had also gone over the Swiss rider’s legs, which explains the Jason Dupasquier cause of death.

Jason Dupasquier cause of death: How did Jason Dupasquier die?

Reports claim that Dupasquier was treated on the track for approximately 30 minutes before a helicopter airlifted him to a hospital in Florence. The Careggi hospital in Florence treating Dupasquier then confirmed that the teenager had suffered brain injuries "incompatible with life" following his multi-bike accident on Saturday. The MotoGP grid staged a one-minute silence before Sunday’s Italian Grand Prix, which was won by the world championship leader, Fabio Quartararo.

After his win, the French rider stopped at the scene of Dupasquier’s accident before pointing to the sky. Dupasquier's team Prustel GP later announced they would not be taking part in Sunday’s race. Dupasquier was in his second season in MotoGP’s lightweight class.

Who was Jason Dupasquier? Jason Dupasquier racing career and honours

Dupasquier began his racing career in 2011. He won multiple SuperMoto Swiss championships and later switched to circuit racing in 2016. He was also set to debut in the RedBull Rookies Cup in 2018 but suffered a femur injury that prevented him from doing so. Dupasquier made his debut in the RedBull Rookies Cup in 2019 and was soon awarded a two-year contract as a Moto3 rider.



