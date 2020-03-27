What Happened To John Clayton? Where Is The Veteran NFL Writer Right Now?

John Clayton began writing sports when he was a student and started focusing on NFL after he starting working for Seattle sports radio station KJR (AM) show The Fabulous Sports Babe. He joined ESPN when the show was picked up by ESPN and joined the team as an NFL correspondent. He worked with ESPN for 22 years before being let go in 2017.

What happened to John Clayton? John Clayton's career with ESPN

Clayton joined ESPN in 1995 as a reporter, along with hosting a weekly radio show during the NFL offseason. He hosted the show with former NFL quarterback Sean Salisbury, where Salisbury called him the 'cryptkeeper'. He even starred in the famous John Clayton commercial, which mocked the John Clayton hair rumours.

What happened to John Clayton? John Clayton hair rumours

During his career as a senior NFL writer, Clayton made multiple appearances on TV. A John Clayton hair rumour about the NFL expert having a ponytail he hides from the camera soon became popular. Even the SportsCenter's John Clayton commercial mocked those rumours.

What happened to John Clayton? John Clayton commercial that mocked the John Clayton hair rumours

What happened to John Clayton? Clayton's tweets on being let go by ESPN

I guess you saw the news. After 23 years I won't be contributing to ESPN. Two words. Thank you. My bosses and co-workers are the best. — John Clayton (@JohnClaytonNFL) May 31, 2017

I am well taken care of by ESPN. I have daily show on 710 ESPN Seattle 10 to 12 pacific. I fill in on Sirius on moving the chains. — John Clayton (@JohnClaytonNFL) May 31, 2017

By the way I am keeping the ponytail — John Clayton (@JohnClaytonNFL) May 31, 2017

What happened to John Clayton after ESPN? Where is John Clayton?

Though Clayton was let go by ESPN, he continued to host the show on KIRO-AM in Seattle, who were affiliated with ESPN but not owned by Disney. He was even honoured by Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2007 with the Dick McCann Memorial Award. As for where is John Clayton right now, he works as a host on 710 ESPN Seattle along with the 'SCHOOLED w/The Professor' podcast.

