What Happened To John Clayton? Where Is The Veteran NFL Writer Right Now?

other sports

What happened to John Clayton? John Clayton joined ESPN in 1995 as a reporter and weekly radio show host during offseason before being let go by them in 2017.

what happened to john clayton

John Clayton began writing sports when he was a student and started focusing on NFL after he starting working for Seattle sports radio station KJR (AM) show The Fabulous Sports Babe. He joined ESPN when the show was picked up by ESPN and joined the team as an NFL correspondent. He worked with ESPN for 22 years before being let go in 2017. 

Also read | NFL keeping its draft in April as scheduled

What happened to John Clayton? John Clayton's career with ESPN

Clayton joined ESPN in 1995 as a reporter, along with hosting a weekly radio show during the NFL offseason. He hosted the show with former NFL quarterback Sean Salisbury, where Salisbury called him the 'cryptkeeper'. He even starred in the famous John Clayton commercial, which mocked the John Clayton hair rumours. 

Also read | NFL hosts webinar to help current, former players in crisis

What happened to John Clayton? John Clayton hair rumours

During his career as a senior NFL writer, Clayton made multiple appearances on TV. A John Clayton hair rumour about the NFL expert having a ponytail he hides from the camera soon became popular. Even the SportsCenter's John Clayton commercial mocked those rumours. 

Also read | NFL Draft 2020 to be held as scheduled in Vegas despite GM's recommendation: Reports

What happened to John Clayton? John Clayton commercial that mocked the John Clayton hair rumours

 What happened to John Clayton? Clayton's tweets on being let go by ESPN

What happened to John Clayton after ESPN? Where is John Clayton?

Though Clayton was let go by ESPN, he continued to host the show on KIRO-AM in Seattle, who were affiliated with ESPN but not owned by Disney. He was even honoured by Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2007 with the Dick McCann Memorial Award. As for where is John Clayton right now, he works as a host on 710 ESPN Seattle along with the 'SCHOOLED w/The Professor' podcast.

Also read | How paths might have changed under expanded NFL playoffs

First Published:
