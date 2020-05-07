What Happened To Jordan Spieth? Where Is The Once-promising Prodigy Now?

May 2020 marks the 10th anniversary Jordan Spieth’s first PGA Tour. At the age of 16 years, 9 months and 24 days, Jordan Spieth announced himself on the global stage when he started in the AT&T Byron Nelson tournament in his hometown of Dallas, Texas. Although Spieth did not make any headlines with a win, his performances hinted he had the potential to be one of the greats in the game of golf and had a long successful career in front of him. Jordan Spieth dominated the world stage for a brief period before suddenly finding himself out of touch. Ten years on from his first start in PGA Tour, fans are still wondering what happened to Jordan Spieth and how the prodigy suddenly fell from grace.

Also Read | In A Virus-shortened Season, No One Loses A PGA Tour Card

What happened to Jordan Spieth? Jordan Spieth PGA Tour wins

11 career wins and three major tournaments by the age of 26 means Jordan Spieth still stacks up strong against some greats of the game like Payne Stewart. However, when we look at the massive dip in his performances over the last few years, Spieth has clearly struggled to find his groove in the game. From holding the No. 1 spot for 26 weeks to winning three major tournaments, all before the age of 24, Jordan Spieth has quickly turned into an average player over the past three years. His last victory came in 2017 at The Open at Royal Birkdale and has since really struggled to leave a mark in any of the tournaments he participated in.

Also Read | PGA Alters Playing Status Guidelines Due To Coronavirus

What happened to Jordan Spieth? Deteriorating numbers

Experts suggest the 26-year-old is simply enduring a rough patch and is struggling with ball-striking. One stat that has been repeatedly bandied around is his deteriorating tee-to-green rankings (strokes gained off the tee) over the last five years. From being ranked 15th in PGA Tour tee-to-green, he fell to 192 in 2019, which suggest his fall from grace has been quite alarming. Currently, Jordan Spieth finds himself winless in over two years and out of the top 100 in the PGA rankings. Spieth is currently 110th with just 188 points in 8 events in the calendar year.

Also Read | What happened to Jordan Spieth? Todd Ready To Return To PGA Tour, Willing To Take On Risks

Where is Jordan Spieth now? Jordan Spieth hole in one

Last week, Jordan Spieth made headlines after his tee shot flew into the cup for an apparent ace, only to see it bounce back out and roll outside. Spieth, who took part in a charity match with former NFL star Tony Romo, said in an interview after the match that he would be counting it as a hole-in-one. For player safety amid the coronavirus outbreak, golf courses have started placing foam within their cups. Spieth was playing at the Maridoe Golf Club in Carrollton, Texas, where he became the victim of the added padding as his tee shot simply bounced back.

Speith with an Ace or Double Bogey on 17? It sunk in the hole, bounced out (we believe 100% because of the spacer - see scuff marks on new ball) and rolled back in the water. Romo decided it could be counted as a hole in one, except for their bet. pic.twitter.com/NTHzWnXWlt — Ryan Frazer (@AgoraGolf) April 30, 2020

Jordan Spieth PGA Tour wins, Jordan Spieth net worth

Spieth won the Masters' Tournament in 2015 where he beat Phil Mickelson by 4 strokes. The same year he lifted the US Open before winning The Open Championship in 2017. In 2015, Spieth won five PGA Tours before going on to finish 2015 as the No. 1 ranked player. As it stands, the Jordan Spieth net worth stands at $100 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Also Read | What happened to Jordan Spieth? Spieth Denied Ace Because Of COVID-19 Safety Measures