What Happened To Papi On ESPN? Here's The Latest Update On The Popular Presenter

Questions continue to keep on coming from fans following the absence of popular ESPN show 'Highly Questionable' host Papi aka Gonzalo Le Batard. Papi the father of ESPN host Dan Le Batard, who has been the show’s co-host since it debuted in 2011 has not been seen around for past two weeks. So the question about ' what happened to Papi on ESPN' has been finally answered by Papi's son Dan Le Batard who addressed the fans who are showing concerns about his health.

Back in November, Papi was absent from his popular ESPN show 'Highly Questionable' once his son Dan Le Batard returned on show. Papi's absence led to fans worrying about his health and well being. But Papi's son Dan Le Batard calmed fears of the fans by informing them that his father is fine and he’s just in no rush to come back to work.

It was last year while speaking on the show on his radio show, according to the Miami Herald, Dan Le Batard while addressing the ' What happened to Papi on ESPN' question said that his father is in good health, and has been just been punching a clock for 50 years. He added that Papi doesn’t want to necessarily be working every day and his father had a pretty hard time telling him that he didn’t want to be working every day. He said that there was sadness when he sat down in the chair and his father wasn’t next to him.

Currently, Dan Le Batard father, Papi is back on the show and the answer to 'Where is Papi from ESPN' was finally answered. Papi's recent return to show shows that he has not officially retired from his TV role but is likely done with the everyday co-hosting role. Sarah Spain, Israel Gutierrez, Mina Kimes and Katie Nolan have filled in on the three-person desk in Papi’s absence.

