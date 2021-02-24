What Happened To Tiger Woods? Golf Star's Car Crash Results In Career-threatening Injuries

On Tuesday, 15-time major champion Tiger Woods was hospitalised after suffering "multiple leg injuries" during a roll-over crash in LA, California. The 45-year-old was reportedly heading northbound on Hawthorne Avenue when his vehicle crossed onto the wrong side of the road and flipped onto a hillside. Local authorities were immediately called onto the scene of the accident, and Woods was conscious and able to communicate when they arrived. However, the several injuries sustained by Woods on both his legs might signify the end of his groundbreaking career.

ALSO READ: When It's Tiger Woods, The Son Becomes More Famous Than Dad

What happened to Tiger Woods? Unfortunate Tiger Woods' accident might have ended golf legend's iconic career

According to reports from CNN, Tiger Woods was in the driver’s seat of a Genesis SUV that rolled and ended up on its side down a steep roadway in the Los Angeles suburbs on Tuesday morning. Woods' vehicle crossed a media before hitting a curb, hitting a tree and landing on its side off the roadway in the brush, near an area that is reportedly known for speeding and accidents. Local authorities were immediately called to the scene and a sheriff poked his head through the window to find Woods with his seatbelt still fastened while both his legs were trapped.

ALSO READ: Tiger Woods Car Crash: 'GOAT Of Golf' Suffers Multiple Leg Injuries After Accident In LA

This morning @LMTLASD responded to a roll-over collision in which @TigerWoods was injured. Please see our statement... pic.twitter.com/cSWOxKZC1w — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) February 23, 2021

LA County Fire Chief Daryl Osby said that Woods was still alert and oriented as he attempted the "self-extricate" but he was stuck. Firefighters then used a pry bar and an axe to free the golfer, who hosted a PGA Tour event in the area last weekend. However, Woods didn't play in the event because of recent back surgery.

ALSO READ: A New Documentary Takes A Look At The Rise And Fall Of Tiger Woods

They then put Woods in a neck collar, attached leg splints and used a backboard to get him out through the giant hole in the windshield. He then went to the hospital in serious but stable condition with injuries to both his legs. Woods' agent, Mark Steinberg, also confirmed that the golfer required surgery on his legs. A statement on Woods' injuries was revealed earlier on Wednesday.

ALSO READ: Tiger Woods Not Surprised By Son Charlie's "most Incredible Shots"

Neal Pilson, the head of Pilson Communications and former president of CBS Sports, spoke to reporters and said. "I think he (Woods) has lifetime exemptions at every major event but I suspect we are probably not going to see Tiger in a competitive golf event going forward. If he doesn't play again, he will be missed for sure." Woods has recently spent as much time away from the PGA Tour recovering from injury as he has on the course.

Image Credits - AP