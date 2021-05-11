What Happened To Tim Tebow? Why Was Tim Tebow Away From The NFL?

Tim Tebow has become the talk of the town on social media after reports claimed that the 33-year-old is set to return to the NFL despite the Tim Tebow last NFL game having occurred 6 years ago. It is believed that the Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to sign Tebow on a one year deal. However, netizens have been curious to know more on what happened to Tebow and the Tim Tebow signs with Jaguars story.

Tim Tebow signs with Jaguars? NFL franchise set to pair Tebow and Trevor Lawrence?

According to some Tim Tebow career reports from the NFL Network, Tim Tebow is on the verge of a sensational return to the NFL with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Earlier this week, reports claimed that the former Patriots QB worked out for Jacksonville as a tight end at the end of April after requesting a workout from the team's new tight end coach Tyler Brown. Tebow is now expected to be reunited with his former head coach from Florida in Urban Meyer, who was hired by Jacksonville in January.

The #Jaguars are planning to sign QB-turned-TE Tim Tebow to a 1-year deal, per me and @TomPelissero, a deal that could be official in the next week or so. Nothing done yet. But he’ll have a chance to make the team to reunite with his mentor and college head coach Urban Meyer. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 10, 2021

More so, fans have been even more excited about Tebow's return. The Tim Tebow position will be that of a tight end. The Tim Tebow position change means that Meyer is probably thinking of pairing newly-signed QB Trevor Lawrence and Tebow together for the upcoming season. Multiple reports have claimed that Tebow agreed to a one-year deal with the Jaguars.

What happened to Tim Tebow? Why did Tebow move away from the NFL?

Tebow had won the 2007 Heisman trophy with the Florida Gators and was fast becoming a name in American football. He was drafted as a quarterback by the Denver Broncos in the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft and ultimately led the team to a playoff win during the 2011 season. However, the QB role never really panned out for Tebow and he bounced around a few teams, including the NY Jets, New England Patriots before finally having a short stint with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2015.

After failing to make it big in the NFL, what happened to Tim Tebow is that he went all-in on a baseball career and spent years with the NY Mets organization playing for their minor league teams. However, he later retired from baseball in February after it became clear he wasn't going to make the big leagues. He eventually began training as a tight end and now has another chance to prove himself in the NFL.

Tim Tebow career: When was Tim Tebow's last game in the NFL?

Tebow didn't even play a single game for the Patriots and the Eagles. His last appearance in an NFL game came for the Jets in 2012. In three seasons with the Broncos and Jets, he threw for 2,422 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Image Credits - Tim Tebow Instagram