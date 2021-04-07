What Happened To Zubin ESPN? Where Is Zubin Mehenti Now? Fans Concerned Over Absence

For the past three weeks, ESPN's popular Keyshawn, JWill, and Zubin show has featured only one-third of its original lineup with Jay Williams being the only regular on the show. Last month, Keyshawn Johnson temporarily stepped down from his presenting duties after the tragic death of his daughter, Maia. However, netizens have been curious to know more about what happened to Zubin Mehenti as there hasn’t been an explanation or statement why the co-host has been absent from the show.

What happened to Zubin ESPN? Zubin Mehenti update

Unfortunately, there have been no reports of why Zubin has not been on the show in the past few weeks. None of the co-hosts on the show has mentioned anything about his absence as well. However, fans are beginning to worry, especially because Zubin’s co-host, Keyshawn Johnson, recently took a leave of absence from the show following the tragic and untimely death of his own daughter.

Sports fans ask: "Where is Zubin now?"

Some fans on social media are worried that Zubin Mehenti might be going through a personal crisis as well. On Twitter, one wrote, "Why is Zubin not on the show? Hope he's okay and not going through any family crisis like Keyshawn". Another added, "It feels like I'm not watching the best of Keyshawn JWill and Zubin anymore without Zubin. He makes it so much more fun". Although Zubin's bio page is still on ESPN, some fans have continued to assume that he still works for the network and might be away on holiday.

Zubin Mehenti ESPN career

Before he came to ESPN to host the radio show, Zubin was all over the place for work. He worked as a sports anchor and a reporter in Denver for nearly six years of his life. Prior to that role, he worked as a sports anchor on the weekends in Des Moines. In the years leading up to that job, he worked in both New Jersey and New York.

In August 2020, ESPN Radio’s new national lineup officially began as Keyshawn Johnson, Jay Williams, and Zubin Mehenti began their run as hosts of the Keyshawn, JWill, and Zubin show. The show has become one of the favourites for sports fans in the US as former athletes Keyshawn Johnson and Jay Williams joined former Sportscenter presenter, Zubin Mehenti, to discuss the day's biggest sports stories. However, for the past few weeks, Alan Hahn has taken over the presenting duties in the absence of Keyshawn and Zubin.

Image Credits - KeyJAndZ Twitter