What Is Michael Phelps Doing Now? Olympic Legend's Net Worth, House & Post-retirement Life

Former US Olympic champion Michael Phelps provides an insight into the dark side of the life behind the shiny gold medals in his documentary Weight of Gold. The Michael Phelps documentary premiered Wednesday, July 29 on HBO and has received rave views for its portrayal of mental health struggles several athletes like him face during the course of their career. The Olympic legend retired in 2016 and has no plans of returning to professional swimming. So, what is Michael Phelps doing now? Here's a look at Michael Phelps in 2020, where does Michael Phelps live, Michael Phelps documentary and net worth.

What is Michael Phelps doing now? Michael Phelps in 2020

Michael Phelps in 2020 is far away from the grandeur of being the most successful and most decorated Olympian of all time. The 35-year-old retired had retired after the 2012 London Olympics but made a return for the 2016 event in Rio de Janeiro, before retiring again. The 28-time Olympic medallist as said that he no plans to return to swimming, and is working as a mental health advocate post his retirement. In 2017, Michael Phelps joined the board of Medibio, a company focused on the diagnosis of mental health disorders. He has also paired with Colgate to advocate for water conservation, while teamed up with Talkspace, an app that helps connect users to licensed therapists.

What is Michael Phelps doing now? Michael Phelps documentary 'Weight of Gold'

One of the major events for Michael Phelps in 2020 is the release of his documentary Weight of Gold. The hour-long film sheds light on depression faced by athletes post Olympics. The Olympics legend also served as narrator and executive producer for the HBO film, which features fellow Olympians Lolo Jones, skier Bode Miller, snowboarder Shaun White and figure skaters Sasha Cohen and Gracie Gold. The Michael Phelps documentary is aimed to as a wake-up call to the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee and the other federations.

Where does Michael Phelps live?

Michael Phelps might have walked away from the life of being a celebrated Olympian, but he does live a life of luxury. So where does Michael Phelps live? According to USA Today, Phelps purchased a $2.53 million home in Paradise Valley, Arizona where he settled permanently after retiring from the sport. A report by Arizona suggests that the 6,010-square-foot house features five bedrooms, six-and-a-half bathrooms and a gigantic swimming pool. The house is quite near to the Arizona State Sun Devils swim team, where Phelps volunteers alongside Bob Bowman as an assistant coach.

Michael Phelps net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Michael Phelps is worth approximately $80 million. While swimming certainly doesn’t carry the big salaries as other sports do, the Michael Phelps net worth is boosted by the numerous endorsement deals he's signed for over the course of his legendary career. According to Sports Casting, Phelps has signed deals with the likes of Subway, Speedo, Wheaties, Visa, Under Armour, and Omega. The Olympic legend set up the Michael Phelps Foundation, which aims to promote healthy lifestyles for children after Speedo offered him a million-dollar bonus for beating Mark Spitz’s record in 2008.



(Image Courtesy: Michael Phelps Instagram)