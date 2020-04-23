What Time Is The NFL Draft Tomorrow? Full Schedule And Live Streaming Details

In the wake of the ongoing lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, the NFL Draft 2020 will take place in a complete virtual format. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell will announce the first-round picks from his home in Bronxville, New York. The 32 NFL teams will make their selections from their club facilities while cameras have been sent to the 58 top prospects in the NFL Draft 2020 to capture their reactions.

⭐️ Draft-A-Thon LIVE ⭐️️



A three-day, star-studded livestream to raise awareness and donations for COVID-19 relief!



Starts Thursday at 7:30pm ET.

Learn more at: https://t.co/t5JVKzjd4J #DraftAThon pic.twitter.com/PtZAy2wiWB — NFL (@NFL) April 21, 2020

When is the NFL Draft?

Despite the changing location and format, the schedule for the NFL Draft remained the same. As previously scheduled, the draft will take place from Thursday, April 23 to Saturday, April 25. Originally set to take place in Las Vegas in a lavish three-day event, the coverage of the virtual draft will be done from ESPN's studio in Bristol, Connecticut.

Also Read | What time is the NFL Draft tomorrow? NFL Draft Time 2020, Direct From Roger Goodell’s Basement, The NFL Draft 2020

When is the NFL Draft? What time is the NFL Draft tomorrow? NFL draft start time

The NFL draft will start at 8:00 PM ET on April 23 (Friday, April 24, 5:30 AM IST). The opening day will feature the Round 1 selections made by the 32 teams. Round 2 and 3 will take place on day two i.e. Friday, April 24, 7:00 PM ET (Saturday, April 24, 4:30 AM IST). Selections in Round 4 through Round 7 will be made on Saturday, April 25, 12:00 PM ET (Saturday, April 24, 9:30 PM IST).

Also Read | What time is the NFL Draft tomorrow? NFL Helping Launch Of Wheelchair Football League At NFL Draft 2020

When is the NFL Draft? NFL draft time 2020 and streaming details

The leading NFL broadcasters in the United States - ESPN and NFL Network will combine to provide an uninterrupted draft experience to the viewers. ABC, ESPN and NFL Network will air all seven rounds of the draft. Alternatively, the draft can also be streamed on WatchESPN and NFL Mobile app. Radio coverage of the draft will be done by SiriusXM, Westwood One, ESPN Radio.

Also Read | What time is the NFL Draft tomorrow? NFL Draft Time 2020 Virus Shutdowns Will Likely Make NFL Draft Most Bet On Ever

When is the NFL Draft? Round 1 picks

Cincinnati Bengals will have the No.1 pick in the NFL Draft 2020. Bengals are reportedly eyeing LSU quarterback Joe Burrow as their top pick. Washington Redskins, Detroit Lions, New York Giants, Miami Dolphins, Los Angeles Chargers, Carolina Panthers, Arizona Cardinals, Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns make up the top 10 picks.

Athens County made him. And @Joe_Burrow10 will never forget it.



📺: 2020 #NFLDraft THURSDAY 8PM ET on NFLN/ESPN/ABC pic.twitter.com/XBnKy4F0t0 — NFL (@NFL) April 23, 2020

Alongside Joe Burrow, Ohio State's Chase Young, Clemson line back Isaiah Simmons, Ohio State star Jeff Okudah and Alabama star Tua Tagovailoa, are most sought-after prospects at the draft.

Also Read | What time is the NFL Draft tomorrow? Prospects Ready For Their Closeup At NFL Draft 2020