When Is 2021 NFL Draft? How To Watch NFL Draft Live?

The 2021 NFL draft is drawing nearer by the day, and along with it, a sense of normalcy is returning following an all-virtual 2020 draft. The 2021 NFL Draft will be hosted in Cleveland and there will be some events with limited capacity to ensure safety amid the ongoing pandemic, and some prospects will be invited to attend. The NFL Draft for this year, which will begin April 29, will be the 86th annual meeting of National Football League franchises to select newly eligible players for the 2021 NFL season.

When is 2021 NFL Draft? NFL Draft schedule

The 2021 NFL Draft is scheduled to begin on Thursday, April 29 with the first of seven rounds kickstarting the event. On Friday, April 30, fans will see the second and third rounds occur while Saturday, May 1, will feature the final four rounds. The three days will feature 259 picks in total.

Round 1: Thursday, April 29 at 8:00 PM ET (Friday, April 30 at 5:30 AM IST)

Rounds 2-3: Friday, April 30 at 7:00 PM ET (Saturday, May 1 at 4:30 AM IST)

Rounds 4-7: Saturday, May 1 at 12:00 PM ET (9:30 AM IST)

NFL Draft 2021 news: Jaguars get first pick at NFL Draft in first round

The order for all 32 picks in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft is set, with the Jacksonville Jaguars picking No. 1 and the New York Jets picking No. 2. During Round 1, all 32 first-round selections will be made with teams having 10 minutes to make their selections. During Rounds 2-3, teams will have seven minutes to make a pick and on Saturday, each team will have four minutes to make their selection.

Nearly 150 NFL Draft prospects are currently in Indy for in-person medical exams and physicals for what is usually Combine re-checks. Half the group has scans today, full exams tomorrow. The other half has scans tomorrow, exams Saturday. Mostly top 3 rounds, plus medical risks. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 8, 2021

The fourth day will feature the most picks, as more than half of the selections (153 of 259) will take place in the final four rounds. Along with players being permitted to attend the draft, the NFL will allow teams to assemble draft rooms this year, and the NFL will permit teams to have draft rooms with physical distancing and mask-wearing.

How to watch NFL Draft live? NFL Draft live stream details

There will be no live stream/broadcast of the 2021 NFL Draft in India. However, fans can access live updates on the official NFL Draft page on Twitter.

In the USA, the NFL draft will broadcast live on ABC, ESPN and the NFL Network. The NFL Draft live stream will be available on the ESPN app and the NFL app.

