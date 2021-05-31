When Is Azerbaijan Grand Prix? Azerbaijan GP 2021 Date And Latest Updates

The F1 2021 season has been off to a flyer as five captivating races have taken place so far. After reigning F1 Driver's Champion Lewis Hamilton won three of the four opening races in his Mercedes, Red Bull's Max Verstappen came roaring back at the Monaco Grand Prix to take a flawless victory. F1 fans will hope that the cagey battle between Mercedes and Red Bull continues throughout the season, beginning with the Azerbaijan Grand Prix this weekend. Here are the details of when is Azerbaijan Grand Prix and an update of the 2021 F1 standings.

Baku City Circuit map details

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2021 will take place at the Baku City Circuit. The Baku circuit joined the ranks of Monaco, Melbourne and Singapore as the newest street circuit on the F1 calendar, with the first race taking place in 2016 as the European Grand Prix. The iconic track has a length of 6.003 km. The total number of laps in this race is 51 with a total race distance of 306.049 km. The lap record of the Baku City Circuit is held by Ferrari's Charles Leclerc as he clocked in a 1:43.009 in 2019.

When is Azerbaijan Grand Prix? Azerbaijan GP 2021 date

Friday, June 4

Free Practice One: 2:00 PM IST to 3:00 PM IST

Free Practice Two: 5:30 PM IST to 6:30 PM IST

Saturday, June 5

Free Practice Three: 2:30 PM IST to 3:30 PM IST

Qualifying: 5:30 PM IST to 6:30 PM IST

Sunday, June 6

Main Race: 5:30 PM IST to 7:30 PM IST

2021 F1 standings ahead of Azerbaijan Grand Prix

After a sensational Monaco Grand Prix 2021 win for Max Verstappen, the Dutchman and Red Bull now lead both the Driver's as well as the Constructor's F1 standings. Verstappen (105) leads the F1 standings by four points from reigning F1 Driver's Champion Lewis Hamilton (101). Meanwhile, Red Bull (149) lead the F1 standings by one point from reigning Constructor's Champion Mercedes (148).

Who won Azerbaijan GP 2019?

Mercedes F1 dominated the Azerbaijan GP 2019 as they not only locked the front row of the grid during qualifying but also dominated the whole race. Valtteri Bottas won the Azerbaijan GP 2019 from teammate Lewis Hamilton by just 1.524s with Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel finishing in third. Meanwhile, current F1 standings leader Max Verstappen finished fourth at the Azerbaijan GP 2019 in his Red Bull.