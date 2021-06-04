Who Has Won Most Races At Baku City Circuit? Azerbaijan Grand Prix FAQs Answered

The F1 2021 season has gotten off to a flyer as five fascinating races have taken place so far. While reigning Constructors' Champions Mercedes have continued their domination at the top with three wins, Red Bull Racing have emerged as serious title contenders with two wins themselves. F1 fans will hope for the cagey battle between Mercedes and Red Bull to continue the whole season, beginning with the Azerbaijan Grand Prix this weekend. Here is a look at who has won most races at Baku City Circuit and some interesting Azerbaijan Grand Prix race facts.

Who has won most races at Baku City Circuit: Azerbaijan GP stats

Baku City Circuit is undoubtedly a power-sensitive track considering it has a 2.2 km start-finish straight. Hence, it is no surprise that Mercedes (3) lead the Azerbaijan GP stats for the most pole positions here as they are a class apart when it comes to power. The list of drivers and constructors who have grabbed pole position in the past is given below.

2019 – Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)

2018 – Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari)

2017 – Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2016 – Nico Rosberg (Mercedes)g

Similarly to the four different pole sitters, Baku City Circuit has also had four different winners with Mercedes again winning three of the four races. Special commendation needs to be given to Valtteri Bottas though who would have won the last two races in Baku had it not been for the debris that punctured his tyre in 2018, just three laps from victory. The list of all the winners is given below.

2019 – Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)

2018 – Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2017 – Daniel Ricciardo (Red Bull)

2016 – Nico Rosberg (Mercedes)

Azerbaijan Grand Prix race facts: Most podium finishes

Mercedes once again lead the Azerbaijan GP records for most podium finishes, having had five so far at the Baku Street Circuit. Ferrari are in second with three podium finishes. However, behind Mercedes and Ferrari is an interesting list of podium finishers.

Force India (now Aston Martin) have achieved two podium finishes here thanks to Sergio Perez (now races for Red Bull), who finished third in both 2016 and 2018. Williams, which now languishes at the back of the field, surprisingly finished on the podium in 2017 thanks to Lance Stroll's third place. Meanwhile, Red Bull have only finished on the podium once when Daniel Ricciardo when the race in 2017.