Who Is Albert Pujols' Wife Deidre Pujols? Angels Star’s Wife Speaks On His Retirement

This week, Albert Pujols' wife Deidre took to her Instagram account, writing about the Los Angeles Angels' star's retirement. While sources confirmed that Pujols is uncertain of the next move, speculations were being made on social media. Deidre later edited the post.

Also read | Is Albert Pujols retiring after 2021 MLB season? Angels star’s wife makes bold admission

Who is Albert Pujols' wife?

Deidre Pujols and Albert Pujols apparently met at a Latin dance club in Kansas City back in 1999. The couple got married a year later on January 1, 2000. They have five children — Isabella, Albert Jr, Sophia, Ezra and Esther Grace. Isabella (who Deidre had before meeting Pujols) was born with Down's syndrome, something which the couple has since then worked for and supported.

Also read | Quintana finalizes $8 million, 1-year contract with Angels

Is Albert Pujols' retirement news true?

Deidre Pujols has amended the Instagram post: pic.twitter.com/mhdLXRbbCa — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) February 23, 2021

This week, Deidre Pujols paid tribute to her husband's career with a post on Instagram. It brought a sense of shock and panic as the MLB community saw it as a confirmation of his retirement. Deidre spoke about Pujols' last season, making it seem like a retirement post.

"Today is the first day of the last season of one of the most remarkable careers in sports! I’m talking about my husband, Albert, who since the time he was a child would eat, sleep, and breathe this sport. I have had the privilege to walk out 23 years of this baseball journey and it is with such a full heart that I speak a blessing over him as he finishes this good race," she wrote.

The MLB star replied with three hearts, while social media speculated his retirement, wondering if the 2021 season would be the last. However, Deidre later altered her post. She wrote in caps, clarifying that it was not a statement for his retirement, but just her trying to send him with blessings into the 2021 season.

This season, Pujols will reportedly make $30 million from the Angels contract. He signed with them in 2011, a deal worth 10 years and $240 million. During his time with the team, Pujols has made the 100-RBI mark four times, and the 30-homer mark three times. He made the All-Star Game in 2015 when he made 40 home runs.

Also read | Mickey Callaway accused of sexual misconduct by five women, Angels to investigate matter

What is Deidre Pujols' business?

In 2005, Deidre started leading the Pujols Family Foundation, which supports kids with Down's syndrome along with their families. The couple also has the Open Gate International, which offers vocational training to youngsters from the Dominican Republic. Both of them also launched Strike Out Slavery in 2017, which works against human trafficking and spreading awareness about the situation.

Also read | Angels acquire SS José Iglesias from Orioles for 2 prospects

(Image credits: Albert Pujols Instagram)