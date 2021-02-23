Is Albert Pujols Retiring After 2021 MLB Season? Angels Star’s Wife Makes Bold Admission

Two-time World Series champion Albert Pujols is entering his 21st MLB season and the final year of the 10-year, $240 million deal that he signed with the Los Angeles Angels in 2011. Last week, the 41-year-old slugger claimed he was unsure of what his baseball future would look like after the 2021 MLB season. On Monday, however, his wife, Deidre, sparked retirement speculation after she shared an Instagram post indicating that Albert would retire after the upcoming campaign.

Is Albert Pujols retiring? MLB legend's wife sparks rumours

On Monday, Deidre Pujols sent the MLB community into a frenzy, paying tribute to her husband with a special tribute on Instagram. She wrote, "Today is the first day of the last season of one of the most remarkable careers in sports! I’m talking about my husband, Albert, who since the time he was a child would eat, sleep, and breathe this sport. I have had the privilege to walk out 23 years of this baseball journey and it is with such a full heart that I speak a blessing over him as he finishes this good race".

Albert Pujols’ wife, Deidre, posted on Instagram this would be Pujols’ final season. Working to confirm: https://t.co/605cusCpUO — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) February 23, 2021

Albert also commented on the post with three heart emojis and fans on social media were quick to speculate that the MLB icon might be calling it quits after the 2021 season. However, Deidre, who has five children with the MLB star, later adjusted her message to claim that it is the last season of Albert's current contract with the Angels.

Deidre Pujols has amended the Instagram post: pic.twitter.com/mhdLXRbbCa — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) February 23, 2021

Her updated post read, "THIS IS NOT AN OFFICIAL STATEMENT OF PUJOLS RETIREMENT I'M JUST TRYING TO SEND MY HUSBAND WITH BLESSINGS INTO 2021 SEASON." However, Pujols is already well on his way to the Hall of Fame regardless of what happens during the 2021 campaign.

Albert Pujols contract with Angels and records

In 2011, Pujols signed a 10-year contract, worth $240 million with the Los Angeles Angels. According to reports, Pujols is set to make $30 million from his Angels contract this season. In nine years with the Angels, Pujols has reached the 100-RBI mark four times and the 30-homer mark three times. He launched 40 home runs in 2015, which is the only season he made the All-Star Game as a member of the Angels.

He previously spent 11 seasons with the Cardinals and won two World Series championships with the National League Central division side. Pujols is a 10-time All-Star, two-time Golden Glove winner, six-time Silver Slugger, one-time batting champion and one-time National League Championship Series MVP. He ranks fifth all-time in home runs (662), trailing Alex Rodriguez by 34 for fourth, and third in RBIs (2,100) after passing Rodriguez last season.

Image Credits - AP