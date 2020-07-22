Who Is Alyssa Nakken? When Did The San Francisco Giants Hire The History-making Coach?

On Monday night (Tuesday IST), San Francisco Giants' coach Alyssa Nakken made history by becoming the first woman to coach in an on-field capacity at the major league level. The thirty-year-old assistant coach took over as the first-base coach during the Giants' 6-2 exhibition win over the Oakland Athletics. The game was held at Oakland's home stadium Oakland Coliseum.

Who is Alyssa Nakken? Nakken becomes the first female to coach in an on-field capacity

Alyssa Nakken created history when she took over as the Giants' first-base coach this week. She was replacing Antoan Richardson in late innings during their game against the Athletics. Nakken became a part of the Giants coaching staff in January, where she became the first woman to have a full-time coaching position in the MLB.

Also read | Who is Alyssa Nakken?: All you need to know about the Giants 1st base coach, Alyssa Nakken Net Worth, Alyssa Nakken Instagram

Giants 1st base coach: Alyssa Nakken Instagram post by San Francisco Giants

Also read | Nakken makes history as first woman to field coach in MLB game: Who is Alyssa Nakken, Giants 1st base coach, Alyssa Nakken net worth

Who is Alyssa Nakken? When did the San Francisco Giants hire Nakken?

Before coaching first base on July 20, Nakken has previously stood at the first base box a few times during the intra-squad games in the summer. She used to work with coach Antoan Richardson, with whom she oversaw outfield and baserunning intersection. Before Nakken was made a part of Giants' coaching staff, she worked with Giants' baseball operations department for six years. She also helped with the team's health and wellness initiatives, working multiple roles with the front office. Nakken graduated from the University of San Francisco in 2015 with a master's degree in sports management.

While she was in high school, Nakken was a part of the All-Pacific Coast softball conference team for three years while at Sacramento State, where she made first-team in 2009. Nakken also made it to the Academic All-American team four times. When she played as a Hornet, she batted .304 with 19 home runs at first base.

During an interview in February, she stated that she feels a great sense of responsibility. She added that she did not consider coaching at first, saying the job was hidden from her for a long time. She even expresses excitement for being able to coach and is happy to have the opportunity to make an impact for the organization she loves. Nakken further explained that she is excited that young girls will know that there is a job for them on the field of baseball, which is 'really cool'.

Nakken was hired by general manager Gabe Kapler along with Mark Hallberg. As per Kapler, they were hired to 'promote high performance along with a close-knit team atmosphere'. He added that Nakken would travel with the team and will be in uniform prior to the games. She would also throw batting practice and hit fungoes. While talking to ESPN, Kapler said that she would be a great coach and has the merit and ability to do so. As per the Giants' statement, Nakken is responsible for "developing, producing and directing a number of the organization's health and wellness initiatives and events."

Kapler added that both their new coaches are respected members of the San Francisco Giants and they are delighted to 'focus their talents' on helping and building a 'winning culture in the clubhouse'. He explained that the environment affects the team and its performance, which is why they feel Nakken would help promote a 'deep sense of collaboration and team'. Earlier this month, Kapler had spoken to NBC Sports about Nakken, stating that she is now 'ingrained as a member' of their coaching staff.

Also read | Hit or error? MLB official scorers work remotely thru virus

Alyssa Nakken Instagram post by SF Giants on International Women's Day

Who is Alyssa Nakken? Alyssa Nakken net worth

According to walikali.com, Nakken's net worth is approximately $320,000.

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Also read | MLB players taking visible stance on social justice

(Image source: SF Giants official Twitter – @SFGiants)