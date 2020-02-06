Alyssa Nakken: All You Need To Know About The First Female Coach In MLB History

When all the members of the San Francisco Giants staff line up at the Dodger Stadium on March 26, there will be extra interest in assistant coach Alyssa Nakken as she will become the first woman to be on a big-league roster. Here is a little sneak peek in Alyssa Nakken's life before her big role in San Francisco.

SF Giants appoint Alyssa Nakken to Gabe Kepler's coaching staff

Who is Alyssa Nakken

The @SFGiants have hired a woman, #AlyssaNakken, onto their full-time MLB coaching staff.



"Simply, I think she's going to be a great coach," [Giants manager] Kapler said. "Merit and the ability to be a great coach trumps all."



How about that? Neat!

Alyssa Nakken, who turns 30 on June 13 this year, graduated from Woodland High School in 2008. While in high school, Alyssa Nakken played softball, basketball and volleyball. She went on to attend California State University in Sacramento where she played college softball for the Sacramento State Hornets as a first baseman. Post her education, Alyssa Nakken joined the Giants' baseball operations department as an intern in 2014. She worked for the team on health and wellness programs. A year later, Alyssa Nakken earned a master's degree in sports management from the University of San Francisco. Now, almost five years later, she becomes the first female to be appointed as a coach in Major League Baseball (MLB).

Alyssa Nakken is an inspiration to young female baseball players across America

I visualized the barrier as a wall, not a ceiling. Like I was banging my head against the wall, w/ people telling me it wasn't possible 2b a pro coach, yet w/ each head bang, I moved the wall another inch. Or maybe start a crack in it.

