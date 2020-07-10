Steph Curry 'spars' With Canelo Alvarez On Golf Course For A Charity Celebrity Tournament

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry is among the various athletes and celebrities who will be participating at the 2020 American Century Championship at the Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course near Lake Tahoe in Nevada. While Curry's match was scheduled later, he was seen interacting with middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez on the golf course. Both Steph Curry and Canelo Alvarez posted videos of them sparring on the field while they were waiting to play a practice round.

Steph Curry squared up against Alvarez as a joke, who responded by swinging at Curry. The Warriors star did not respond immediately, as someone off-camera reminded him that he was supposed to move. The tournament will be held from July 10 to July 12 and will be broadcast by NBC. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no fans will be allowed to watch.

Reports added that the $600,000 prize money will be donated to charities supporting social justice reforms and coronavirus relief efforts. Curry is a regular participant and will play with Dell Curry and Aaron Rodgers on Friday, July 10, 3:05 PM EST (Saturday, July 11, 12:35 AM IST). Alvarez will play earlier on the same day at 2:25 PM EST (Friday, 11:55 PM IST) with Mardy Fish and James Blak.

Steph Curry golf tournament: Steph Curry and Canelo Alvarez sparring video uploaded by Warriors star

Curry played only five games in the 2019-20 NBA season as he was sidelined due to injury. He returned for one game in March before the NBA season was suspended due the pandemic on March 11. As the Warriors were at the bottom of the NBA table, they did not travel to the NBA bubble for the restart from July 30. On the other hand, Alvarez last fought professionally in September 2019, when he defeated Sergey Kovalev in an 11th round knockout at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Alvarez was scheduled to go up against Billy Joe Saunders in May, but the fight had to be postponed due to COVID-19.

Canelo Alvarez net worth

As per Forbes, Canelo Alvarez's net worth is reported to be $37 million. In 2018, he signed a $365 million contract with DAZN. He made approximately $50 million combined from his first two fights on DAZN and is reported to earn around $35 million for each fight after. In 2018, it was the largest contract signed by any athlete until Mike Trout signed a $430 million deal with the Angels.

(Image source: Steph Curry official Instagram)