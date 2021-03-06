Who Is Maia Chaka? NFL Lauded After Naming First Black Female Referee In League's History

Maia Chaka created history on Friday after she was announced as a game official for the upcoming NFL 2021 season. She becomes the first black female NFL referee to join the league's on-field officiating staff and will join Sarah Thomas as the only women to officiate an NFL game. Here's all you need to know about "Who is Maia Chaka?".

Maia Chaka bio: Ex PE teacher becomes first black female referee in NFL history

During a segment on the "Today" show, the NFL on Friday announced the hiring of Maia Chaka to the league's on-field officiating staff. In a statement released by the league, Chaka said: "I am honoured to be selected as an NFL official. But this moment is bigger than a personal accomplishment. It is an accomplishment for all women, my community, and my culture". The NFL has worked to diversify its officiating and its coaching ranks.

In 2020, the league celebrated its first game with an all-Black officiating crew. Also, six women were part of the 14 coaching staffs that made it to the playoffs last season. Troy Vincent, the NFL's executive vice president of football operations, said that Maia's years of hard work, dedication and perseverance including as part of the NFL Officiating Development Program have earned her a position as an NFL official and is an inspiration toward normalizing women on the football field.

Maia Chaka has been a health and physical education teacher, working with students with unique needs at Renaissance Academy since 2006, but things changed with the COVID-19 pandemic. Chaka joins the NFL after having served as an official in the Pac-12 and Conference USA. In 2014, she was selected for the NFL's Officiating Development Program, which identifies talented officials working in college and helps give them exposure and experiences like that of NFL officials to serve as a potential pipeline.

Chaka has been described as consistent and reliable, but also quite, "a leader by example who inspires confidence". She has volunteered for student-staff basketball games and has participated in intramural programs and sponsored a mentorship club for girls, which was recognized at the district level and has spoken to other high schools.

When talking to her students, Chaka lectures them on overcoming adversity, that hard work and dedication pays off. She's a member of the school's Positive Intervention Program and is in the process of developing a challenge for students to demonstrate how they're being kind, showing respect and acting responsibly.

(Image Courtesy: nfl.com)