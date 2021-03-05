Tom Brady Rookie Card Sold At Whopping $1.32M, Shatters Mahomes’ Rookie Card Record

Quick links:
Legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady added another record to his long resume on Thursday when a card from his rookie season fetched $1.32 million at an online auction. It became the highest-selling football card ever, shattering a signed Patrick Mahomes rookie card which sold for $861,000 at an auction last month. The record-breaking Tom Brady rookie card, which is one of just 100 in existence, was purchased by a long-time Brady fan, James Parker.
On Thursday, Trading card broker PWCC Marketplace announced that Tom Brady's rookie card was sold to a collector and Brady fan named James Parker. It was revealed that Brady's autographed 2000 Playoff Contenders Championship Ticket piece sparked a bidding war but James was adamant that he wanted the special Brady memorabilia. In a statement released by PWCC, Park revealed that he had a passion for collecting cards since his youth and given that he was a massive Brady fan, he was keen to get the QB's rookie card.
"I lived in Boston for 10 years and so am a huge fan of Brady, I've also had a love of collecting cards since I was a kid. Given Brady's uncontested status as the GOAT in football, this card is an important piece of sports history and of any collection," said James. Parker splashed out a whopping $1.32 million on Brady's rookie card and it became the highest-selling football card in history.
In February, the Patrick Mahomes rookie card was sold at a then-record $861,000 at an online auction. However, Brady's card broke that record by $459,000.
Reports claim that before the Bucs made the Super Bowl, the Tom Brady rookie card value was around $250,000. However, one record-setting Super Bowl victory later, the collector’s item was on course to set records of its own. Early bids for the card had already hit $700,000 by the time the auction began last Thursday.
However, this isn't amongst the first Tom Brady rookie cards have been sold for a high price. In 2019, a Tom Brady rookie card value was more than $400,000. At that time, it was also the highest amount ever paid for a football card. According to reports, another rare Tom Brady rookie trading card is making headlines at Lelands’s 2021 Spring Class Auction, less than a month after the former Patriots star's historic seventh Super Bowl victory.
