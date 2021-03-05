Tom Brady Rookie Card Sold At Whopping $1.32M, Shatters Mahomes’ Rookie Card Record

Legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady added another record to his long resume on Thursday when a card from his rookie season fetched $1.32 million at an online auction. It became the highest-selling football card ever, shattering a signed Patrick Mahomes rookie card which sold for $861,000 at an auction last month. The record-breaking Tom Brady rookie card, which is one of just 100 in existence, was purchased by a long-time Brady fan, James Parker.

Most valuable rookie cards: Tom Brady rookie card sold at auction for a record $1.32 million

On Thursday, Trading card broker PWCC Marketplace announced that Tom Brady's rookie card was sold to a collector and Brady fan named James Parker. It was revealed that Brady's autographed 2000 Playoff Contenders Championship Ticket piece sparked a bidding war but James was adamant that he wanted the special Brady memorabilia. In a statement released by PWCC, Park revealed that he had a passion for collecting cards since his youth and given that he was a massive Brady fan, he was keen to get the QB's rookie card.

"I lived in Boston for 10 years and so am a huge fan of Brady, I've also had a love of collecting cards since I was a kid. Given Brady's uncontested status as the GOAT in football, this card is an important piece of sports history and of any collection," said James. Parker splashed out a whopping $1.32 million on Brady's rookie card and it became the highest-selling football card in history.

In February, the Patrick Mahomes rookie card was sold at a then-record $861,000 at an online auction. However, Brady's card broke that record by $459,000.

Tom Brady rookie cards value rose after QB won Super Bowl in debut season with Bucs?

Reports claim that before the Bucs made the Super Bowl, the Tom Brady rookie card value was around $250,000. However, one record-setting Super Bowl victory later, the collector’s item was on course to set records of its own. Early bids for the card had already hit $700,000 by the time the auction began last Thursday.

However, this isn't amongst the first Tom Brady rookie cards have been sold for a high price. In 2019, a Tom Brady rookie card value was more than $400,000. At that time, it was also the highest amount ever paid for a football card. According to reports, another rare Tom Brady rookie trading card is making headlines at Lelands’s 2021 Spring Class Auction, less than a month after the former Patriots star's historic seventh Super Bowl victory.

Image Credits - AP