Who Is Paige Spiranac? Paige Spiranac Net Worth, Personal Life And Golf Career

Earlier this week, golf sensation Paige Spiranac became the talk of the town on social media when she highlighted rapper Kanye West's mental health issues. This was only after Spiranac revealed that she would 'thrive' at the closed Disney World campus by having no contact with the outside world.

Who is Paige Spiranac? Early childhood and love for golf

Paige Spiranac was born in Wheat Ridge, Colorado to an athletic family of Croatian descent. Spiranac initially planned on becoming a professional gymnast and competing in the Olympics. However, at the age of 12, Spiranac's gymnastics dreams were shattered due to a broken kneecap. As a child, Spiranac was a victim of bullying by other gymnasts and she sought sanctuary in golf's isolation. This also pushed Spiranac to pursue golf as a professional sport. Earlier this week, Spiranac explained that she would 'thrive' by living in the NBA bubble, having no contact with the outside world.

Who is Paige Spiranac's fiance? Family life and Paige Spiranac age

Paige Spiranac's father was part of the 1976 Pittsburgh Panthers national championship college football team while her mother was a ballerina. The 27-year-old Spiranac is currently engaged to fitness trainer Steven Tinoco. The pair announced their engagement in an Instagram post back in December 2016.

Paige Spiranac golf career: Paige Spiranac Instagram star

Paige Spiranac played golf at a college level with the University of Arizona and San Diego State University, winning All-Mountain West Conference honours twice, during the 2012–13 and 2013–14 season. The rising star also led the Aztecs to their first Mountain West Conference Championship back in 2015. Spiranac then played golf professionally in 2015, on the Cactus Tour as well as a few other tournaments and won her first and only title at Scottsdale's Orange Tree Country Club.

Paige Spiranac created an Instagram account to upload golf trick shots and her page currently has over 2.8 million followers. The American has become an internet sensation with her posts and according to reports from Celebritynews.com, Paige Spiranac's net worth is an estimated $1 million. Spiranac also uploads her videos of trick golf shots on Youtube.

