Who Owns LA Dodgers? American Business Group Worth A Whopping $3.4 BILLION

The Los Angeles Dodgers stunned the Atlanta Braves with a sensational comeback, overturning a 3-1 series deficit to win 4-3 and set up a World Series showdown with the Tampa Bay Rays. Cody Bellinger hit the crucial home run for the Dodgers on Sunday at the Globe Life Field Arena leading the National League West division franchise to their third World Series appearance in four years.

ALSO READ: MLB Starts Process Of Taking Over Minors' Governance

Who owns LA Dodgers? LA Dodgers majorly owned by Guggenheim Baseball Management group

The LA Dodgers have been owned by Guggenheim Baseball Management ever since the MLB giants went bankrupt in 2012. Previous LA Dodgers owner, Frank McCourt sold the National League side to Guggenheim Baseball Management, the group that was initially formed to acquire the Dodgers, who spent a whopping $2.15 billion in cash on the purchase.

At its inception, the consortium consisted of Guggenheim controlling partner Mark Walter and had investments made by Los Angeles Lakers legend Earvin "Magic" Johnson, movie producer Peter Guber, baseball team executive Stan Kasten, investor Bobby Patton and former Guggenheim executive Todd Boehly.

ALSO READ: MLB Free-agent Qualifying Offer Price Jumps To $18.9 Million

Tennis great Billie Jean King and her partner Ilana Kloss then joined the Los Angeles Dodgers ownership group in 2018, buying a minority share in the team. Business entrepreneurs Alan Smolinisky and Robert L. Plummer later joined the group in September 2019. Andrew Friedman is the incumbent President of Baseball Operations for the LA Dodgers.

ALSO READ: MLB Players Extend Streak Of No COVD Positives To 40 Days

LA Dodgers net worth details: How much are the World Series 2020 finalists worth?

According to reports from Statista, the LA Dodgers net worth is a staggering $3.4 billion as of 2020. The rise of the LA Dodgers net worth has been substantial ever since Guggenheim Baseball Management took ownership of the franchise.

ALSO READ: Cervelli Announces Retirement After 13 MLB Seasons

WORLD SERIES BOUND. pic.twitter.com/BbWgIsBZ07 — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) October 19, 2020

LA Dodgers hoping to win seventh World Series title

The LA Dodgers reached the World Series in 2017 and 2018 but lost to the Astros and the Boston Red Sox respectively. The six-time World Series champions will be hoping to win their first title since 1988 and seventh overall when they begin their best-of-seven World Series on Tuesday against Tampa Bay. All games will be played at a neutral venue - Globe Life Field - due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Image Credits - AP

Disclaimer: The above mentioned net worth details have been sourced from media reports. This website does not guarantee 100% accuracy of the figures.