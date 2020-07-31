Who Will Replace Sergio Perez? Racing Point Racer Tests Positive For COVID-19

Formula One (F1) racing team Racing Point are in search of a Sergio Perez replacement after their Mexican ace tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the British Grand Prix. As a result of the Sergio Perez COVID 19 test, the 30-year-old has entered self-isolation and well be ruled out of participating in the British Grand Prix at Silverstone. Racing Point are re-testing all their team members for the virus as is the due procedure and are expected to announce their revised driver line-up in due course. Fans are curious as to who will replace Sergio Perez and here's all the potential racers Racing Point could bring in as the top Sergio Perez replacement.

Who will replace Sergio Perez? Esteban Gutierrez the Sergio Perez replacement?

With the Sergio Perez COVID 19 test returning as positive, Racing Point are currently scrambling to find a replacement for their Mexican driver, who is currently under isolation. Racing point reserve driver Esteban Gutierrez presents the team with an obvious option as a Sergio Perez replacement, with fellow reserve Stoffel Vandoorne being a major doubt due to his Formula E commitments, with the season set to resume soon.

Gutierrez's last F1 season was with Haas in 2016 and the Mexican racer is the officially simulation driver for Mercedes. Like Racing Point, McLaren also has a similar deal with Mercedes but the former has the advantage and could draft the Mexican, who will replace Sergio Perez in their line-up.

BREAKING: Sergio Perez will not take part in this weekend's British Grand Prix after testing positive for COVID-19



He is self-isolating and we wish him a speedy recovery



Racing Point's driver line-up will be announced in due course pic.twitter.com/bfndFxqa9D — Formula 1 (@F1) July 30, 2020

Who will replace Sergio Perez? Nico Hulkenburg favourite after Sergio Perez COVID 19 test

While Esteban Gutierrez and Stoffel Vandoorne provide obvious answers to the 'Who will replace Sergio Perez?' question, the Silverstone team could eye Nico Hulkenburg as another Sergio Perez COVID 19 replacement. Racing Point boast of friendly relations with Hulkenburg, who drove for the team during its Force India days before parting ways in 2016. Unlike Gutierrez, the German has been away from Formula 1 for a short time, with his last season coming in with Renault in 2019.

The 32-year-old is set to race in the ADAC GT Masters series at the Nurburgring on 15-16 August, where the Le Mans 24 Hour winner will be behind the wheel of a Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo, courtesy the GTronix 360 mcchip-dkr team. According to reports from Motorsport and Racer, Racing Point is leaning towards the German’s services for the British Grand Prix this weekend. The Racer reports that Hulkenberg visited Racing Point’s Silverstone factory for a seat fit on Thursday.

(Image Courtesy: Esteban Guiterrez Twitter, Formula1.com)