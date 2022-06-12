Why Did 4-time World Champion Sebastian Vettel Drive One-handed At Azerbaijan Grand Prix?

Sebastian Vettel of Aston Martin was put in a difficult situation during Sunday's free practice session at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. Vettel was asked by his engineer to drive one-handed, which he did, but not before asking the engineer whether he was insane for asking him to let go of the steering wheel on a race course. The German driver was seen in a video driving single-handedly after being asked to do so by his engineer.

Here's the conversation between Vettel and his engineer:

"Any way you think you can do safely a bit of video for the hands," the engineer was heard saying to Sebastian Vettel in a video that has gone viral after the practice session on Sunday.

"What’s that? Sorry, release the steering wheel? Are you insane? Okay, I can let go a little bit," Vettel said in his reply to the engineer, who asked him to release his hands.

Why did Vettel drive one-handed at Azerbaijan GP?

Vettel was reportedly asked to let go of his steering wheel by his engineer because they wanted to film his hands inside the cockpit. According to reports, the engineer asked Vettel to release his hands as they wanted to do some mechanical calibration ahead of Sunday's final race.

This isn't the first time a driver has been asked to take their hands off the wheel. It was a typical sight for Red Bull drivers in 2010, who had installed a unique tool inside the cockpit that allowed the car to run quicker, but drivers had to put their hands over a hole in the cockpit to activate the equipment called the F-Duct. Vettel was with Red Bull at the time and had to take his hands off the steering wheel on several occasions to engage the F-Duct. However, the device was outlawed by the Formula1 after a few months.

As far as Vettel's performance in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix is concerned, the German driver has qualified for the final race after finishing 9th in the qualifying event on Saturday. Vettel had finished on the podium in Baku last season and will be hoping to replicate his performance this year as well.

Image: Instagram/AstonMartin