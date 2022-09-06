Reigning five-time world chess champion Magnus Carlsen shockingly took to social media on September 5 to announce his decision to withdraw from the ongoing Sinquefield Cup. The 31-year-old did not exactly reveal why he made such a decision but interestingly did use a quote from famous football manager Jose Mourinho to explain his silence on the same.

Carlsen withdraws from Sinquefield Cup

Taking to his official Twitter account on September 5, Magnus Carlsen wrote, "I've withdrawn from the tournament. I've always enjoyed playing in the Saint Louis Chess Club, and hope to be back in the future." Along with his Tweet, he also put up a video of Jose Mourinho who had once said in an interview after a controversial game, "I prefer not to speak. If I speak I am in big trouble … and I don't want to be in big trouble."

Carlsen's subsequent Tweet after withdrawing from the Sinquefield Cup event has raised eyebrows amongst chess fans who are wondering what prompted the Norwegian to take such a decision. There is speculation amongst some players that there could be suspected foul play after Carlsen lost to 19-year-old American Hans Niemann.

Following the game, Neimann said in an interview that Carlsen is likely to be embarrassed to lose to him. "I think he was just so demoralised because he's losing to an idiot like me, you know," said Neimann after the game. "It must be embarrassing for the world champion to lose to me. I feel bad for him." As a result of the defeat, Carlsen's stunning record of being undefeated in 53 consecutive classical games came to an end.

Why did Magnus Carlsen withdraw?

Following Carlsen's shocking decision to quit the Sinquefield Cup, FIDE’s Director General Emil Sutovsky said, "No matter how his tournaments went, Magnus Carlsen never quit. He must have had a compelling reason, or at least he believes he has it. Don't call him a sore loser or disrespectful. I shall not speculate on the reasons for his withdrawal, but probably would expect TD to air them.

Meanwhile, American grandmaster and popular chess streamer Hikaru Nakamura said, "I think that Magnus believes that Hans probably is cheating." While the reason for Carlsen's decision to withdraw is unknown, there is likely to be an investigation conducted into the matter.