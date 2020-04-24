Why Does Everyone Boo The NFL Commissioner? Animosity For Roger Goodell Or NFL Tradition?

The virtual setup of the NFL Draft 2020 meant NFL commissioner Roger Goodell was not welcomed on the stage by a chorus of boos. In what is now considered an NFL tradition, Roger Goodell did his best to host the 2020 Draft in a fashion as close to possible as the other years. The NFL commissioner invited a host of fans via a Zoom call from his basement, who showered him with boos before he could proceed with the draft. Former New York Giants star Michael Strahan even joined in the virtual heckling of the commissioner, giving it a nice and familiar touch.

Also Read | SEC Smashes Record For Most NFL Draft 2020 Picks In 1st Round; Roger Goodell Salary

Aside from the hardcore NFL fanbase, not many understand why does everyone boo the NFL commissioner. Fans flocked to social media, asking the question, 'Why does everyone boo the NFL commissioner?'

Why does everyone boo the NFL commissioner?

Before delving into some of the roots behind the bizarre tradition, it is important to note that Roger Goodell was not the only commissioner to be booed during the NFL draft. His predecessors endured a similar experience in the past. However, it should also be noted that Goodell has been booed by fans like never before. In fact, Goodell has reportedly been booed by fans at the stadium during games as well his other public appearances.

Getting into the reasons behind why does everyone boo the NFL commissioner, over the years, the NFL commissioner has become the public face of the NFL and with everything going wrong with the league, fans usually vent their frustrations towards the commissioner. This is particularly true in relation to the other leagues in the United States such as NBA commissioner Adam Silver, who was also booed by fans.

Also Read | Virus Shutdowns Will Likely Make NFL Draft 2020 Most Bet On Ever

That being said, in recent years, Roger Goodell has shrouded himself in the negative limelight and fans have blamed him for everything wrong with the league. Fans even make fun of the various rules laid down by Goodell branding the NFL - No Fun League. While Goodell is not solely to blame, fans and experts believe that under his leadership, the NFL has failed to deal with the various on-field scandals like Deflategate, Bountygate and Spygate. Goodell was criticised for the handling of the issues involving CTE (chronic traumatic encephalopathy - a crippling brain disease) in 2016. Roger Goodell was even accused of knowing about the dangers of CTE for years but he tried to cover it up.

Also Read | Why does everyone boo the NFL commissioner? Direct From Roger Goodell’s Basement, The NFL Draft 2020

How did Roger Goodell become NFL commissioner? Roger Goodell Salary

Goodell assumed the position as the NFL commissioner in 2006 and succeeded Paul Tagliabue as the new public face of the NFL. His last reported salary was $31.9 million in 2015. However, in 2017 he agreed to a new contract with the league worth a reported $200 million including incentives. Over the years has done well to deal with the boos, which has now turned into an NFL tradition. Goodell even partnered with Bud Light Seltzer to keep the tradition intact while also raising funds for COVID-relief.

Thanks to your boos, a tradition remains at the #NFLDraft this year. Remember to continue to use #BooTheCommish during the Draft, and Bud Light Seltzer will give $1 to NFL Draft-a-Thon up to $500K through April 25th. pic.twitter.com/VuwFyL13WO — Bud Light Seltzer (@budlight) April 22, 2020

Also Read | Why does everyone boo the NFL commissioner? Chase Young Claims He Is The Best Player In NFL Draft 2020; Picked As No. 2 By Redskins