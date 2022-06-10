Why Is 2016 F1 World Champion Nico Rosberg Banned From Entering Paddock This Season?

In the latest Formula One news, 2016 world champion Nico Rosberg has been banned from entering the paddock this season because he has yet not received the vaccination against COVID-19. As per the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile's (FIA)'s new rules, anyone entering the paddock must be fully vaccinated or must hold a medical exemption.

Nico Rosberg banned from entering F1 paddock this season

Nico Rosberg has been working as a commentator and pundit on TV after he won the F1 title in 2016 with Mercedes and retired from racing shortly thereafter. With him not having received the COVID vaccination, he continues to work with Sky this season but remotely.

According to the rules issued by the FIA for this season, anyone entering the paddock, where the teams are based, need to be fully vaccinated or hold a medical exemption. The rules apply to team members, journalists and other staff.

When it comes to Rosberg, his spokesperson Lena Siep wrote in an e-mail on Friday, "Nico Rosberg recovered from a coronavirus infection and currently holds a recovery certificate. He has his antibody levels tested regularly and, on the recommendation of his doctor, does not currently need any vaccinations. "In addition, he continues to comply with all necessary hygiene and precautionary measures. He respects F1’s rules and continues to fulfil his duties as a commentator for (British broadcaster Sky)," added Siep.

Rosberg has worked remotely on the coverage of F1 races this season, including reporting from the harbour in Monaco during the Grand Prix there last month.

F1 2022 schedule: Azerbaijan GP next on calendar

The news of Nico Rosberg having been banned came just as F1 hit the streets of Baku this weekend. The Azerbaijan Grand Prix takes place this weekend from June 10 to 12, with the details of the entire race weekend mentioned below (all timings in IST):

Free Practice 1: 4:30 PM to 5:30 PM on Friday, June 10

Free Practice 2: 7:30 PM to 8:30 PM on Friday, June 10

Free Practice 3: 4:30 PM to 5:30 PM on Saturday, June 11

Qualifying: 7:30 PM to 8:30 PM on Saturday, June 11

Main Race: 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM on Sunday, June 12

(With inputs from AP)