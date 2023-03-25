World Boxing Championships 2023: Nitu Ghanghas Claims Gold Medal with 5-0 win

World Boxing Championships 2023: India boxer Nitu Ghanghas has created history and has won gold in the 48 kg category in the World Boxing Championships going on in New Delhi. Nitu became World Champion by beating Mongolia’s Lutsaikhany Altantsetseg 5-0 in the World women’s boxing championships final. This is Ghanghas’s biggest title till now in her career.

Nitu Ghanghas win gold at Women's World Boxing Championships

Nitu Ghanghas became the sixth Indian female boxer after Mary Kom, Laishram Sarita Devi, Jenny RL, Lekha KC, and Nikhat Zareen to win a gold medal at the Women’s World Boxing Championships. Before this Nitu Ghanghas won the semi-final match against Kazakhstan’s Alua Balkibekova by a margin of 5-2 on Thursday.

Nitu came into the limelight when she won a gold medal at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games in the minimum weight category. Ghanghas that time had defeated England’s Demie-Jade Resztan by a margin of 5-0 to clinch first gold at the Commonwealth Games. Apart from being the Commonwealth medal she also is a two-time youth world champion in the light flyweight category.

IBF Women’s World Boxing Championships: Details

Team India’s hunt for medals at the World Boxing Championships will not stop here as we will see the three-time Asian medalist Saweety Boora in action in the final of the 81 kg category against China’s Wang Lina. Boora delivered a remarkable performance against her Australian semi-final opponent Emma-Sue Greentree and won the match by a margin of 4-3. Apart from Boora, we will see Commonwealth Games champion and last year’s world champion Nikhat Zareen and Tokyo Olympic bronze medalist Lovlina Borgohain in action on March 26, 2023. They will play the final in the light flyweight and middleweight divisions against Vietnam’s Nguyen Thi Tam and Australia’s Caitlin Parker respectively.