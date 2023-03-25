World Boxing Championships 2023: Saweety Boora Wins Gold For India In 75-81 Kg Division

World Boxing Championships 2023: India's Saweety Boora locked horns against Lina Wang of China in the Elite Women 75-81 kg light heavyweight category at the IBA Women's World Boxing Championships on Saturday. Saweety defeated Lina to win the second gold medal of the day for India at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi. Saweety won the match by a split decision.

Earlier, Nitu Ghanghas won the gold medal in the 48 kg category at the IBA Women's World Boxing Championships in New Delhi. Ghanghas defeated Lutsaikhan Altantsetseg of Mongolia in an uninanimous 5-0 decision.

India’s hunt for medals at the World Boxing Championships is not going to end here as Commonwealth Games medalist and last year’s world champion Nikhat Zareen and Tokyo Olympic silver medalist Lovlina Borgohain will be seen in action on Sunday, March 26. They will play the final in the light flyweight and middleweight divisions against Vietnam’s Nguyen Thi Tam and Australia’s Caitlin Parker, respectively.

Who is Saweety Boora?

Saweety Boora is an Indian boxer born in Hisar, Haryana. She played kabaddi at the state level before deciding to make a switch to boxing. Saweety turned a boxer in 2009 following her father Mahender Singh's advice. Earlier, Saweety won a silver medal at the World Boxing Championships in 2014. She has also won three medals at the Asian Championships in 2015, 2021, and 22 respectively. All of her medals have come in the light heavyweight division. Saweety is married to Indian kabaddi player Deepak Hooda. If Zareen bags the gold medal on Sunday, she will become the first Indian boxer to win two consecutive world championship titles after the legendary Mary Kom. Meanwhile, if both Zareen and Borgohain manage to clinch gold medals in their respective categories, they along with Ghanghas and Boora will equal India's record of four gold medals from the 2006 World Championships.

Image: Twitter/SaweetyBoora