Wrestler 'The Great Khali' Joins BJP In Delhi Ahead Of Punjab Elections

Indian professional wrestler Dalip Singh Rana, popularly known as the ‘The Great Khali’ by his fans is joining the Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) ahead of the upcoming Punjab Legislative Assembly election, 2022. As per a tweet by ANI, Khali arrived at the BJP headquarters in Delhi on Thursday afternoon.

Wrestler The Great Khali joins Bharatiya Janata Party in Delhi pic.twitter.com/ixWuH8d64T — ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2022

Elated at the prospect of having joined the Bharatiya Janata Party, The Great Khali said in a press conference:

"I have joined BJP today, I am so happy. I am not here for name or fame. I have got fame in wrestling. I was staying in the USA, but I came here in India after taking inspiration from our Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I am inspired by his ideology and policies. BJP is a nationalist party, they work to take India forward. I am inspired by all of this and hence, came back to my country."

The Union Minister and senior BJP leader Jitendra Singh said, "With The Great Khali joining us, it will be a source of inspiration to youth as well as other people of the country."

Dalip Singh Rana, better known as 'The Great Khali', joins BJP at party headquarters in New Delhi. #JoinBJP https://t.co/YIb6hVGg4q — BJP (@BJP4India) February 10, 2022

Before gaining fame and name as a wrestler, The Great Khali worked with the Punjab Police force in 1993. After taking up the job, he trained heavily in local gyms to become a wrestler before getting selected for specialised wrestling training in the US. He became a professional wrestler by appearing for All Pro Wrestling (APW) in 2000, and went on to sign a contract with WCW in 20021 before the promotion was bought by WWE. After plying his trade in various promotions like the New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW), Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL), and the Japanese promotion All Japan Pro Wrestling (AJPW) from 2001 to 2006, he joined WWE in 2007.

The 7-foot 1-inch tall wrestler became the first Indian professional wrestler to sign with WWE and made his in-ring debut as Khali on SmackDown in April 2007. He became one of the most dominant wrestlers with the promotion. He became the WWE World Heavyweight Champion in July 2007 and reigned for 61 days as the champion before losing it. He made his last appearance on WWE during the 2018 Royal Rumble PPV and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2021.

(Image: PTI)